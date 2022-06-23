ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Candidate Essay: Jennifer Strait says short-term rentals have destroyed the community fabric

By Staff Writer
Sedona Red Rock News
 3 days ago

It is an honor to introduce myself. I grew up in a small town outside of Chicago calling the cornfields my playground and long-time friends that I can still call upon today. I am lucky to have been raised by both parents. A mother who was an avid writer teaching me...

www.redrocknews.com

Sedona Red Rock News

Candidate Essay: Pete Furman will use outcome-based measures to gauge progress

I’m Pete Furman, candidate for Sedona City Council. I’m running to improve the quality of life for Sedona residents, help protect our environment and maintain local control. Talking with residents and business owners, I hear fears and concerns about a declining quality of life. People cite negative forces...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots

On June 30, 2013, at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nine years later, the City of Prescott and other agencies continue to remember the brave 19 with public tributes. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.
PRESCOTT, AZ
jackcentral.org

Pro-choice protesters block traffic in Downtown Flagstaff

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade and end a person’s constitutional right to abortion. States will now set their own precedents for when abortion services can be provided. In Arizona, Senate Bill 1164 restricts doctors from performing abortions...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona, AZ
prescottenews.com

41st Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival this Weekend

The festival started as a fiddle contest dedicated to a local fiddler. In the mid-80’s it took on the character of a typical bluegrass festival. Until the mid-90’s, the event was held at Watson Lake Park, and then moved to its current downtown location on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in 1996. At that time the event changed character again to one with FREE admission. It remains the only FREE bluegrass festival of its caliber in the western United States. Financial support comes from local businesses, Lamb Chevrolet, the City of Prescott, Arizona Commission on the Arts and many additional Friends of Bluegrass, as well as raffle sales, festival tee shirts and the festival program.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

YRMC Names Anthony Torres, MD as President and CEO of Dignity Health

Dignity Health has announced that Anthony Torres, MD, will serve as the next president and chief executive officer of Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Dr. Torres has nearly 40 years of healthcare experience, and his leadership skills, medical expertise, and dedication to the community are an excellent fit for leading YRMC into the future.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

Heavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation. Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell. Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which flooded...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Showiest Summer Shrubs and Trees: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss the showiest summer shrubs and trees. Learn about Desert Willow, Mimosa, Chaste Tree, Crape Myrtle, and more. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are offered every week at Watters...
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Flagstaff to end sandbag efforts for Museum Fire flood area

The City of Flagstaff will end its Museum Fire flood area sandbag efforts in the coming weeks throughout the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods. According to officials, residents are encouraged to pick up any sandbagging materials as soon as possible. Pallets of sandbags as well as dumpsters for cinders and empty...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Sedona Airport hosts firefighting helicopters

The Sedona Airport is playing a big role in Northern Arizona during yet another concerning fire season. “Residents need to understand we are using the [Sedona Airport] because of the logistical support and they can get pulled off for more fires too since this is kind of the central part of the state,” Arizona Division of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Mike Reichling said. “Payson has a heliport setup, too, and then there are some other ones around, but the airports all share resources as needed. And this is a good location for that.”
SEDONA, AZ
jackcentral.org

Coconino County continues to work on containing Pipeline Fire

First reported the morning of Sunday, June 12, the Pipeline Fire has since burned over 26,500 acres with 80% containment as of June 23. As residents return home from evacuation, locals fear a dry, hot and windy season. 57-year-old Matthew Riser is suspected of lighting the initial fire. Riser was...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Mayor Gives Updates on COVID and Possible Roundabout

Last night’s city council meeting had a full agenda and many topics were covered. During the Mayor’s update, Mayor Diak reported that our community is still in a ‘low-risk’ category in regards to COVID-19 cases. Coconino County overall is at a moderate level still, and is...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
journalaz.com

MUHS committee mulls 4-day school week

Recently, a committee formed at Mingus Union High School District to explore public interest in a possible four-day school week during the 2023-24 school year. The MUHSD school board is currently conducting a survey to determine the level of community support. “A school committee was formed during the school year...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Board Of Supervisors Make Major Move Toward School Safety

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a contract between the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Mutualink School Safety Emergency Alert System, a technology that provides direct communication between schools and law enforcement during an emergency threatening school safety. The system uses a panic button that allows school staff and administrators to alert police to an emergency and provides a critical 2-way communication channel.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, 06/24/22: Pipeline and Haywire fires close in on full containment, monsoon moisture prompts some national forests to ease fire restrictions

The Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff was 85% contained as of Thursday afternoon before abundant monsoon rain fell on the San Francisco Peaks last night. Containment figures are likely higher today. Firefighters still report minimal fire activity though small hot spots do remain in some areas as heavy fuels continue...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

State OK's second ambulance company for Prescott Valley area. Here's why response times are expected to improve

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Arizona officials have approved a second ambulance company to operate in the Prescott Valley area. This comes after years of fighting between the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and ambulance giant AMR. CAFMA has been critical of AMR's response times, claiming that they've been forced to transport patients themselves, sometimes in personal vehicles, because AMR's ambulances aren't available.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Village At Oak Creek, or 8 miles south of Sedona, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Sedona, Munds Park, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Manzanita Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

