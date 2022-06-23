ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Candidate Essay: Melissa Dunn wants a City Council willing to say ‘enough’

By Staff Writer
Sedona Red Rock News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Melissa Dunn and my husband, George Goley and I have owned a home in this special place for over 13 years. We spent the previous six years working in the United Kingdom and came home to Sedona in April 2021, when COVID-19 lockdown allowed. We were...

www.redrocknews.com

SignalsAZ

Prescott Remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots

On June 30, 2013, at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nine years later, the City of Prescott and other agencies continue to remember the brave 19 with public tributes. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.
PRESCOTT, AZ
jackcentral.org

Pro-choice protesters block traffic in Downtown Flagstaff

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade and end a person’s constitutional right to abortion. States will now set their own precedents for when abortion services can be provided. In Arizona, Senate Bill 1164 restricts doctors from performing abortions...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

41st Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival this Weekend

The festival started as a fiddle contest dedicated to a local fiddler. In the mid-80’s it took on the character of a typical bluegrass festival. Until the mid-90’s, the event was held at Watson Lake Park, and then moved to its current downtown location on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in 1996. At that time the event changed character again to one with FREE admission. It remains the only FREE bluegrass festival of its caliber in the western United States. Financial support comes from local businesses, Lamb Chevrolet, the City of Prescott, Arizona Commission on the Arts and many additional Friends of Bluegrass, as well as raffle sales, festival tee shirts and the festival program.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
SignalsAZ

YRMC Names Anthony Torres, MD as President and CEO of Dignity Health

Dignity Health has announced that Anthony Torres, MD, will serve as the next president and chief executive officer of Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Dr. Torres has nearly 40 years of healthcare experience, and his leadership skills, medical expertise, and dedication to the community are an excellent fit for leading YRMC into the future.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Board Of Supervisors Make Major Move Toward School Safety

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a contract between the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Mutualink School Safety Emergency Alert System, a technology that provides direct communication between schools and law enforcement during an emergency threatening school safety. The system uses a panic button that allows school staff and administrators to alert police to an emergency and provides a critical 2-way communication channel.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Showiest Summer Shrubs and Trees: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss the showiest summer shrubs and trees. Learn about Desert Willow, Mimosa, Chaste Tree, Crape Myrtle, and more. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are offered every week at Watters...
PRESCOTT, AZ
journalaz.com

MUHS committee mulls 4-day school week

Recently, a committee formed at Mingus Union High School District to explore public interest in a possible four-day school week during the 2023-24 school year. The MUHSD school board is currently conducting a survey to determine the level of community support. “A school committee was formed during the school year...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Village At Oak Creek, or 8 miles south of Sedona, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Sedona, Munds Park, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Manzanita Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

