2022 Mariners MLB Draft Preview: Kumar Rocker

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- Between the early-round surprises and unforeseen draft night moves, the Timberwolves managed to trade down and still close out the evening as a quiet winner of the 2022 NBA draft.On his first draft day as president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly and his staff got busy. After trading down from their 19th spot and later in the second round, the Wolves walked away with a cache of players -- Auburn center Walker Kessler, Duke wing Wendell Moore, Memphis wing Josh Minott, and Italian guard Matteo Spagnolo -- that could be serviceable for a team that expects...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO