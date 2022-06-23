ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next battleground for New York progressives? The State Assembly.

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY — In the final days of the New York legislative session, the state’s progressive left seemed poised for a surprise victory. A bill that would allow New York to build state-owned renewable energy has suddenly been thrown into play, after being considered dead. He cleared the Senate despite stiff...

June 2022 NY Primary guide: Polling hours, sites and candidates for state, local races

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. across New York for Tuesday’s primary elections. In Onondaga County, the ballots will be short. Democrats will chose among three people for both their candidate for governor and for lieutenant governor. Republican voters will pick among four people who want to be the GOP gubernatorial candidate. (See names below.)
Primary Preview: Candidates for New York governor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their favorite candidate for governor in the state’s primary. Reporter Kelly O’Brien breaks down what you need to know before heading to the polls. SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Harvey Schantz says this will...
Mayor Eric Adams admits he was ‘shocked’ by sad New York state

Mayor Eric Adams had no idea how rotten the Big Apple was before taking office – telling the Post he was “shocked” to learn how “bad this place is”. During an exclusive interview conducted as Adams rode the subway at night for more than three hours last week, the former NYPD transit officer said he was stunned by the “deployment of resources” botched that has unnerved New Yorkers amid a nearly 40% increase in crime this year.
Opinion: How New York State should respond to overturning of Roe

This week’s U.S. Supreme Court unnerving decision to roll back reproductive rights established in Roe v. Wade and upheld by Planned Parenthood v. Casey sets reproductive rights in our country back — way back. For 50 years healthcare has included access to abortion, a key option for pregnant...
NY Leaders React to Passage of Nat’l Gun Control Law

President Biden has signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into the law. Touted as the most significant gun control legislation in 30 years, the law, among other things, enhance background checks for anyone under 21 looking to purchase a firearm and invest more money into mental health. New York elected...
NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact N.Y. governor's race

NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
How New York lawmakers might respond to concealed carry ruling

Twenty-two years ago, a New York governor seized on a nationwide call for gun law changes in the wake of random violence on mass transit and a spate of school shootings. A package of changes, including raising the age to obtain a pistol permit from 18 to 21, expanding a ban on certain rifles, requiring trigger locks and strengthening background checks, was put into place. That governor was Republican George Pataki, and several of his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature went along with the changes.
This Is The Scariest Town In New York

Words are powerful and so are names and this is one city in New York State that you will want to avoid heading to based on its name. When you think of New York State you think of the rolling hills of Western New York, the Mountains in the central part of the state, and of course New York City, aka the Big Apple.
