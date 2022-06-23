Caleb Watts: Morecambe sign Southampton midfielder on season-long loan

One month ago AC Milan fans were celebrating winning the Scudetto after an 11-year wait, but many things have changed since then. First of all, the Rossoneri have changed the ownership, with the American private investment firm RedBird Capital signing a preliminary agreement to buy the club. The firm's founder, Gerry Cardinale, took charge of the club, and he's putting his imprint on multiple aspects of AC Milan. The official announcement arrived at the beginning of June and the transition to new ownership will take place over the summer, with an expected closing of no later than September 2022. Meanwhile Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are working to improve the roster, but things are going kind of slow as of now, in part thanks to that transition.

