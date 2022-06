The fires have wreaked havoc many parts of our state. Now, they are largely contained, but the potential of heavy rainfall still poses threats of flooding. "Cornwell and other fire management officials assigned to the blaze, now 78 percent contained, provided positive news for communities affected by the state’s largest wildfire and the threat of a devastating aftermath — but warned their luck might not hold out much longer. There has been significant debris flow in burned-out flood plains, despite recent downpours." —The New Mexican.

1 DAY AGO