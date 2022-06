The Bladen County Board of Education will hold a special called virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 28, at 5:30 PM, for the purpose of discussing and taking action on 2021-22 year-end budget items; to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel, as per NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (1), and to consult with an attorney, if needed, as per NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (3); and to take action on personnel items, if needed. A hyperlink will be activated prior to the meeting to allow the public to listen to the meeting virtually.

