Cast: So Ji-sub Han Hyo-joo Oh Gwang-rok Cho Seong-ha Kang Shin-il Cheol-Min, a man with a dark, picks up a part-time night job as a parking lot attendant. He sits in the tiny pay booth in the parking lot and stares at the small television. A woman named Jung-Hwa walks into the booth. Cheol-Min realizes the woman is blind and she is confusing him for the parking attendant who worked there previously. Nevertheless, the woman comes back on another night to watch the same television drama series. Cheol-Min starts becoming attached to Jung-Hwa and they find out they are connected by the same incident in the past.

