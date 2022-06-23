ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

SCIENCE SATURDAY DROP-IN STEM CRAFT

By Sawyer Free Library
capeanncommunity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, June 25, from 10:00am to 12:00pm drop into the Sawyer Free...

capeanncommunity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capeanncommunity.com

Sawyer Free Library Celebrates Summer with a Slate of Cool Offerings for All Ages

Library kicks off summer reading fun with a family friendly concert on June 28 at 11AM. The Sawyer Free Library (SFL) will officially be the hottest place to be this summer!. The Sawyer Free Library is excited to announce the launch of its annual “Summer at the Library,” offering free programs for all ages to entertain, spark, and encourage a lifelong love of reading and learning. From innovative reading challenges to ukulele lessons and shark week adventures to book discussions, author talks, and much more, there’s something for everyone. The summer fun kicks off on Tuesday, June 28 at 11:00 am with a family-friendly concert featuring Elijah T. Grasshopper’s Rainbow Dance Party in the Library’s outside amphitheater.
GLOUCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gloucester, MA
WHAV

Public Has Opportunity Wednesday to Learn More About Little River Dam Removal Plans

The public is invited to learn more Wednesday about plans to demolish the Little River Dam near Lafayette Square in Haverhill. Project managers will be on hand to discuss the dam’s removal and restoration of the waterway Wednesday, June 29, from 4-6 p.m., at Cashman Park, 187 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Earlier this year, consultants from Fuss & O’Neil said the removal will bring a cleaner waterway and improve recreational access.
HAVERHILL, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Merchants raise ‘Parking, parking, parking’ concerns in Wellesley Square; Lockheart Restaurant sign goes up

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:. Merchants raise ‘Parking, parking, parking’ concerns in Wellesley Square. Wellesley held a pair of online meetings this past week focused on concepts for a revitalized Wellesley Square design (lots of consultant-speak about “activating” areas). During the meeting for merchants (see Wellesley Media recording), there was acknowledgement that a landscape designer’s vision looked nice enough, but commenter after commenter emphasized that no changes can be made that take away parking spaces.
WELLESLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sawyer Free Library
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for June 22: Tewksbury Woman Arrested; Train Gate Issues At North Wilmington Station; Opened Amazon Packages Found In Woods

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, June 22, 2022:. Wandilis Yonelis Andujar Aristy (28, Quincy) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possessing/Using A False/Stolen RMV Document (x2). (12:58am) Andrea...
WILMINGTON, MA
liveboston617.org

4th Annual Cars and Cops Continues in Saugus Saturday

The 4th annual Cars and Cops Show of Massachusetts took place today, June 25th at the Square One mall in Saugus. This is a family-fun car show put on by two police officers, Domenic Montano and Matthew Donahue with the purpose of giving back to the community. This year, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cops for Kids with Cancer Charity.
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Back-to-back champ! Gloucester man grabs another ‘Greasy Pole’ victory at the St. Peter’s Fiesta

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The return of the St. Peter’s Fiesta for the first time since 2019 was a flashback to brilliance on Sunday in Gloucester. The 2022 winner of the famed ‘Greasy Pole’ contest was Derek Hopkins, the same man who last grabbed the coveted flag at the end of that slick, 40-foot-long greased pole when the championship was last held three years ago.
GLOUCESTER, MA
94.9 HOM

Boston, MA’s Underground Donut Tours Are a Sweet Treat

There's never a shortage of entertaining things to do in Boston. In addition to the popular, mainstream options that the typical tourist might think of such as sports games, museums, and theaters, some extra digging will bring your attention to the more unique and eclectic offerings that help give Boston its individuality and character.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
homenewshere.com

History: Old bridge dated to Revolutionary era by chisel marks

Youngsters fishing at Lubbers Brook years ago in North Wilmington probably did not think about the age of the bridge beneath them. They were more concerned with getting elbow room, not tangling their lines and ultimately, with catching trout. There was a two-rail fence set on concrete posts, with no...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

$1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts Saturday

A Massachusetts lottery player won the $1 million Powerball prize over the weekend. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Richdale, a convenience store in Gloucester. The jackpot on Saturday was worth an estimated $335 million. There was no winner and the jackpot increased to $346 million for the drawing Monday.
GLOUCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Nearly 700 flights canceled across U.S., Logan sees drops and delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Airlines canceled nearly 700 flights across the U.S. Sunday, including at Logan Airport, officials said. Airline officials said they canceled some flights due to staffing problems and others because of severe weather in other parts of the country. At Logan, 51 flights in or out of the...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

More than 100 neighbors show up for Holt Avenue Neighborhood Watch meeting

MANCHESTER, NH – More than 100 people – and one bearded dragon – attended a Neighborhood Watch organizational meeting earlier this week in Ward 6. Already bonded over annual block parties and holiday food drives, the majority of these neighbors, who identify as the Holt Ave Community, came out because they want to know how to preserve their quality of life.
Boston Globe

27 places that serve deliciously decadent ice cream sundaes

"You can't beat a classic banana split." Scoops of ice cream layered with fudge and other toppings — a sundae is a special thing. Now that summer has officially started, we wanted to hear about the ice cream shops that serve the most decadent, over-the-top sundaes. Readers were quick to respond. Almost 100 people let us know where you can get a delicious frozen dessert.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy