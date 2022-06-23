SCIENCE SATURDAY DROP-IN STEM CRAFT

Library kicks off summer reading fun with a family friendly concert on June 28 at 11AM. The Sawyer Free Library (SFL) will officially be the hottest place to be this summer!. The Sawyer Free Library is excited to announce the launch of its annual “Summer at the Library,” offering free programs for all ages to entertain, spark, and encourage a lifelong love of reading and learning. From innovative reading challenges to ukulele lessons and shark week adventures to book discussions, author talks, and much more, there’s something for everyone. The summer fun kicks off on Tuesday, June 28 at 11:00 am with a family-friendly concert featuring Elijah T. Grasshopper’s Rainbow Dance Party in the Library’s outside amphitheater.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO