Tennessee Stands reports a 7-month-old baby boy has been denied life-saving surgery because he isnt vaccinated. Both Vanderbilt and TN Donor Services have allegedly denied the baby August surgery due to his vaccination status, which is legal to do in Tennessee. KWAM will keep you updated on the latest developments. Tennessee Stands Executive Director and State Senate candidate Gary Humble joined Wake Up Memphis to provide background to this story as well as a call to contact decision makers to help this child.

TENNESSEE STATE 3 DAYS AGO