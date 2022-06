Daniel Cormier holds no grudges, but the former UFC double champ and current color commentator was still bothered by Phil Hawes’ actions at UFC Austin earlier this month. Hawes had just scored a second-round TKO win over Cormier’s teammate, Deron Winn, and proceeded to scream at “DC” when he walked inside of the Octagon to conduct his post-fight interview. “Megatron” went directly at Cormier because of his ties to Winn and Cormier didn’t back down. The two were eventually separated and came back together moments later for Hawes’ victory interview.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO