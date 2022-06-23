Save the Children is partnering with Grundy County Schools, for the second year, to offer four KinderBoost® camps this summer at Coalmont, Tracy, North and Pelham. Starting kindergarten is a big milestone, and KinderBoost® helps kids and families with the transition. It is a two week, ten-day readiness program designed to provide children and families opportunities to become familiar with their new school environment, meet school staff, make new friends and engage in early learning activities.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO