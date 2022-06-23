ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy City, TN

Manchester, TN Woman Dies in Swimming Accident

UPDATE: We have an update on a drowning incident that occurred in neighboring Coffee County at Normandy Lake earlier this week. We have now confirmed that it was a Manchester woman who passed away at Barton Springs boat ramp late Tuesday night (June 21, 2022). According to Frank Watkins with...
Arrest in Drug Overdose Death of Rutherford County Woman

A months-long investigation into the June 2021 fentanyl overdose death of a Rutherford County woman has resulted in the indictment of accused drug seller Blake Warrick on a charge of second-degree murder. Narcotics detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit of the Specialized Investigations Division arrested 21-year-old Warrick on the indictment...
Manchester Woman drowns at boat ramp Tuesday night

NORMANDY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman drowned in a swimming accident in Coffee County earlier this week. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Crews confirmed that a 52-year-old Manchester woman passed away at Barton Springs boat ramp at Normandy Lake late Tuesday night. Officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m.
Lawn mower accident kills man in Hixson Thursday afternoon

HIXSON, Tenn. — A lawn mower accident killed an elderly man in Hixson Thursday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. First responders were called just after noon at a home on the 1300 block of Thrasher Pike. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.
UPDATE: Swimming Incident takes the life of Manchester Woman

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department received a call Tuesday night of CPR in progress on a possible drowning victim at the Barton Springs campground. When deputies arrived, CPR was being administered to a female. EMS arrived shortly after the deputy’s arrival and transported the victim to Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma where she was admitted.
Sheriff identifies victim in Sand Mountain shooting

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The Sheriff in DeKalb County has identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend. 61 year old Sammy Lee Frasier was shot Sunday in the Grove Oak community on Sand Mountain. The Sheriff is not releasing further details of the case at...
Chattanooga Homeless Hospice Center Opens Cancer Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Welcome Home of Chattanooga, a nonprofit organization that provides hospice care to the homeless, has opened a cancer respite home to provide shelter to homeless people receiving cancer treatment. “We recognized that we were caring for people who were dying very young of cancer because...
Person who died at Bonnaroo identified, though the cause remains unconfirmed

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival attendee who was found unresponsive Sunday morning in her campsite has been identified as 29-year-old Leeann Sizemore from Lowell, Ind. First responders say they performed CPR and transported her to the Unity Medical Center in Manchester, where she was confirmed dead. Manchester city police say they don’t suspect foul play, but it’s unclear whether drugs contributed to her death. A toxicology report is pending.
Chattanooga restaurant recognized in Food Network magazine

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Congratulations are in order for one of Chattanooga's restaurants, Uncle Larry's, for being featured recently in the Food Network magazine. The restaurant's famous slogan is "Fish so good it will smack you." The slogan alone makes a bold statement, but a Nashville resident drove from Nashville...
Grundy County Schools working with Save the Children to promote reading

Save the Children is partnering with Grundy County Schools, for the second year, to offer four KinderBoost® camps this summer at Coalmont, Tracy, North and Pelham. Starting kindergarten is a big milestone, and KinderBoost® helps kids and families with the transition. It is a two week, ten-day readiness program designed to provide children and families opportunities to become familiar with their new school environment, meet school staff, make new friends and engage in early learning activities.
Area Arrests for June 18/19

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation. Felicia Jean Allen, 32, 1052 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road,...
Young woman charged with weekend shooting at Southside parking lot

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that took place early Sunday morning on Rossville Avenue near the Chattanooga Choo Choo. 23-year-old Shadericka Williams is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and 2 counts of Attempted Murder. The shooting in a...
