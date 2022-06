While many shoppers head to Walmart for great values up and down the aisles, there is a new flavor that will tempt people to take a taste. At some Walmart locations, the larger stores offered a fast food restaurant option right as guests entered. Although many of the McDonald's Walmart franchises closed due to declining sales over the past couple of years, other brands are looking to turn the lights on and fire up the grill. The opportunity to snatch an open space with a steady stream of customers is too good to dismiss.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO