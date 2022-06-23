Cortland Police arrest man for allegedly using counterfeit cash

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, then used stolen checks to make purchases in the area, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Aikman, 40, was arrested following a burglary investigation on June 12, 2022, in the Town of Southport. The Sheriff’s Office […]
ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Christopher J. Skinner, 35, of Oneida, was charged on June 18 with felony third-degree burglary and petty larceny. He was also picked up on an arrest warrant for a second count of petty larceny. • Alex S....
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 20-year-old from Syracuse is facing felony charges after being allegedly found in possession of drugs and a firearm. According to New York State Police, Troopers in North Syracuse conducted a vehicle and traffic stop which resulted in 20-year-old Devine E. Mobley being arrested. Mobley was reportedly found in possession of a loaded 9 mm pistol with a defaced serial number, 28.9 grams of crack cocaine, several envelopes of heroin, and oxycodone pills.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Ithaca Police Department is investigating two separate burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours of June 22nd to June 23rd. The first reported burglary occurred at the Newman Municipal Golf Course on Pier Road. The suspect(s) in this crime allegedly broke into the clubhouse and stole undisclosed property.
Police say a person on a scooter was struck in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend. On Saturday, June 25 the Seneca County 911 Center received a call for a personal injury accident. Upon investigation, police were able to determine that a motorist was making a left turn into...
UPDATE: An Owego man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in her home earlier this month. John Prentice, 40, was arrested on June 23 by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murder of 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne. The Sheriff’s Office started the investigation on June 19 when deputies were […]
AUBURN, N.Y. — Auburn police are investigating an overnight shooting outside of a bar. Police say a woman in her 20's was shot outside Lavish Lounge shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning. The unidentified woman was brought to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. She is in critical but stable...
An Endicott man will spend 1-and-a-half to three years in New York State Prison as a Second Felony Offender because of a minor car break-in. 38-year-old Nicholas Maloney pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny for stealing credit cards out of an unlocked vehicle in the Town of Union. According to a...
West Monroe, N.Y. – A town justice in Oswego County, who resigned in response to an investigation into stolen funds, originally tried to blame the theft on her daughter, according to court papers filed by the State Police. Prosecutors allege Inman stole over $7,500 dollars from a bank account...
A day after Tioga County Sheriff's officials requested the public's help in piecing together information concerning the discovery of an Owego-area woman's body Sheriff Gary Howard is announcing an arrest for murder. In a news release issued late in the afternoon Thursday, authorities announced they had arrested a neighbor in...
Law enforcement are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing Onondaga teen. The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year old Mahoniss Graham. She was reported missing last Friday from her home in the Town of Onondaga. Graham is described as a 5ft 7in, 175...
Sue A. McGovern, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker and an exhaust violation. Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket...
BROOKFIELD — A Madison County man is accused of fighting with law enforcement officers following a domestic dispute earlier this month, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Robert Ladd, 37, of Brookfield, was involved in a domestic dispute with another person at a residence...
BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a woman earlier this month, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 10, 2022 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Ross […]
ROME — A 30-year-old woman has been charged with shoplifting from Grand Union on Erie Boulevard West, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Miranda N. Farda, of Rome, concealed several items in a shopping bag when she went through the checkout line and bought other items at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Farda attempted to leave the store with the hidden items and she was taken into custody at the store.
An accused murderer being held in the Broome County Jail is accused of beating up another inmate. The Broome County Sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Mitchell Lindow of Glen Aubrey is accused of hitting another inmate in the face several times, breaking his nose and blackening his eye. The injured...
