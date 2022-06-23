ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

Two patients transported by Mercy Flight following crash in Pembroke

By Alecia Kaus
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating why a car went off the road in Pembroke and struck a parked van in the parking lot of 857 Main Road at about 5:46 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Pembroke Fire Chief Jamie Waff, the vehicle was traveling east on Main Road when it left the roadway and struck an employee’s van that was parked at the Kutter’s Cheese Factory Store.

The elderly male driver was extricated and was in and out of consciousness when he was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. Waff says he suffered life-threatening injuries. The elderly female passenger suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to ECMC by a second Mercy Flight helicopter.

The driver may have suffered a medical issue before the crash.

Pembroke and Indian Falls Fire along with Mercy EMS responded to the scene along with the Sheriff’s Department.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94

NEAR BUFFALO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has died following a vehicle fire on I-94 near Buffalo. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the eastbound lane of the interstate, where they found the vehicle on fire. First responders pulled the man from the vehicle...
BUFFALO, ND
13 WHAM

Henrietta Fire Department investigates large barn fire

Henrietta, N.Y. — Henrietta Fire Department is investigating a large barn on fire, Saturday afternoon. Around 2:00 p.m. fire crews responded to multiple calls to a large fire near Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road. When they arrived, they found a large barn on fire behind the Cintas building. Additional...
HENRIETTA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Crime & Safety
Genesee County, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mercy Flight#Cheese Factory Store#Ecmc#Indian#Mercy Ems#The Sheriff S Department
WHEC TV-10

Head-on collision in Canandaigua, one dead

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Ontario County Sheriff's Office says that one man is dead following a car accident in Canandaigua. Deputies responded to the report of a three-car motor vehicle accident at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the area of Route 5 and 20, and Buffalo Street. The preliminary investigation has...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

No one injured in house shooting on Ambrose St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say an occupied house was shot overnight Sunday on Ambrose Street near N Plymouth Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined at least one gunshot was fired into the house. “Inside the home at the time of the shooting were residents aged 32, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
2 On Your Side

Firefighters rescue residents from Niagara County apartment fire

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that broke out late Friday night at an apartment building in the Town of Niagara. Just before 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office says it received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at an apartment building on 3142 Bellreng Drive.
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Kenmore man arrested for DWI after crashing into four vehicles

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore man will face several charges after hitting four parked vehicles in the City of Tonawanda while driving while intoxicated, according to police. Andrew Dickman, 26, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and suspended driver’s license, no driver’s license and failure to keep right after his car reportedly struck four […]
KENMORE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man rescued from Genesee River overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - The Rochester Fire Department pulled a man from the Genesee River overnight. Rochester firefighters responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Sunday. They say they found a man extremely tired and struggling to stay afloat. Fire crews threw a rescue rope to him and pulled...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Fatal crash on Route 14 in Torrey

DRESDEN — A high speed crash between a car and a dump truck, which occurred at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the intersection of State Route 14 and Lampman Road near Dresden, resulted in the death of the car's driver. Yates County sheriff's deputies report that Lawrence A....
YATES COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Man killed in shooting on Dewey Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating a murder that took place on Dewey Avenue Friday night. Authorities say officers arrived at 210 Dewey Ave. around 8:22 p.m. for reports of a person down. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a male who had suffered at least […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
502
Followers
533
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy