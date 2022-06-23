ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Premiere: Naomie and Craig’s Hookup Exposed, Kathryn Explodes at Great Katsby Party

Starting off with a bang! The Southern Charm cast brought the drama — and the fights — during the season 8 premiere on Thursday, June 23.

The Bravo series picked up filming in late summer 2021 and all eyes were on Kathryn Dennis , who was celebrating her 30th birthday, and Naomie Olindo , who fans last saw on season 6, which aired in 2019.

Following her exit, Naomie, 29, moved to New York City in spring 2021 with her then-boyfriend Metul Shah only to split shortly after learning that he was unfaithful .

“I think the biggest takeaway was just to keep a very strong sense of self and to not lose my sense of self in a relationship,” Naomie exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s premiere. “I think with my personality type and stuff, I tend to sort of morph into whatever I think the person in front of me wants and lose my true, like, authentic self in the process. And I think a lot of people go through that.”

The L’Abeye founder further explained how she found herself back in Charleston, South Carolina, during the first few minutes of Thursday’s premiere. Naomie jokingly told pal Venita Aspen , “Some of us peaked in high school,” when looking back at her life trajectory.

“The thought of coming back was depressing,” she revealed while driving to tennis. Naomie noted that she became “real humbled, real quick” after learning that Metul stepped out on her.

Following her split, Naomie reconnected with ex-boyfriend Craig Conover , whom she’d dated for three years before calling it quits in 2017. Despite sidestepping the topic during Thursday’s show, they both eventually confessed to hooking up in Las Vegas , with Naomie seemingly still having some lingering feelings .

“Two months ago, I went to Vegas with some friends. Yeah, I mean, we met up,” Naomie told the cameras, hinting that the exes had been intimate again.

Craig, for his part, lied to pal Austen Kroll about the hookup after previously being burned by Austen , 35, when he spilled multiple past secrets. The Sewing Down South founder, 33, was officially boyfriend-girlfriend with Paige DeSorbo when filming season 8, but he was just casually seeing her at the time of his and Naomie’s hookup.

Naomie and Craig’s drama, however, wasn’t the only thing making the France native’s return to Charleston a popular topic of conversation. After telling Kathryn, 30, that she should be ashamed of herself for allegedly starting a rumor that Cameran Eubanks ’ husband, Jason Wimberly , had a mistress in 2020 , Naomie was on Kathryn’s bad side. (Cameran, who left the show after season 6 has denied the allegations about her husband.)

The two ladies had a confrontation about the incident during Kathryn’s Great Katsby party on Thursday’s episode, and it didn’t go well.

“I thought your whole shtick was you guys are polite?” Paige, 29, told Madison LeCroy after witnessing a screaming match between Naomie and Kathryn at the bash. “See in New York, we’re just like, ‘F—k you.’ And then we walk away. But you guys … f—king linger.”

Scroll down for the biggest moments from the season 8 premiere:

SheKnows

Us Weekly

Kanye West References ‘Wife’ Kim Kardashian During Surprise Appearance at BET Awards 2022, Talks Going ‘Off the Grid’

Back in action. Kanye West ended his awards show "hiatus" while making an unexpected appearance at the 2022 BET Awards to honor pal Diddy. The "Stronger" rapper, 45, spoke before the New York native, 52, was presented with the show's Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, June 26. West took fans by surprise when he walked […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Nayte Olukoya Denies Cheating Rumors After Michelle Young Split: ‘Truly Believed’ She Was ‘My Person’

Breaking up is hard to do. Nearly one week after Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya announced they called off their engagement, the former Bachelorette contestant denied allegations surrounding the nature of their split. “No, I didn’t cheat,” the Canada native, 27, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 25, as part of a lengthy list. “Not every […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

The Bachelorette’s Cam Ayala Undergoes Leg Amputation Amid Lymphedema Battle: ‘Faith Over Fear’

After struggling with lymphedema for most of his adolescent and adult life, Cam Ayala had his leg amputated and is opening up about his recovery. "Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR 🙏🏽✝️,” the Bachelorette season 15 contestant, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24, sharing post-surgery hospital photos. Ayala’s amputation comes nearly 20 years after he was first […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Peter Facinelli Trolls Fiancee Lily Anne Harrison Over Pregnancy News: ‘Why Didn’t You Tell Me?’

Lots of dad jokes! Shortly after Lily Anne Harrison debuted her baby bump for the first time, fiancé Peter Facinelli is already bringing the laughs. “Not a burrito belly 💗,” Harrison, 33, captioned a Saturday, June 25, Instagram photo of her growing bump, in which she tagged the Twilight actor, 48, over her stomach. While several of the actress’ […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Were ‘Very Affectionate’ at Montauk Wedding: They ‘Looked Very in Love’

From the red carpet to the wedding aisle! Katie Holmes’ romance with Bobby Wooten III continued to heat up when they attended his close friend’s nuptials in Montauk, New York. “Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her. Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting the Dawson’s […]
MONTAUK, NY
