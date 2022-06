Our news partner, CBS2 Iowa's News Now, is reporting that a portion of the Boyson Trail in Marion is closed because of washouts following the heavy overnight rain. One storm spotter in Linn County reported nearly 2.5 inches of rain and a portion of an onramp from Herbert Hoover Highway onto EB I-80 was under at least six inches of water. Here's your reminder to never drive through a flooded area. TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! If you have Saturday afternoon or early evening plans, keep an eye to the sky.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO