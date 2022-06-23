ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

June 23, 2022

Cover picture for the articleAs summer creeps in and as we begin to see hope for an...

parentmap.com

Puyallup Summer Concerts Kickoff

Join us on June 25th at 1pm at Bradley Lake Park for a mega concert event! This year to open the Concert Series, we are hosting a Kick-Off event where three bands will play all afternoon. There will also be yard games and food trucks. Click HERE for the entertainment lineup.
PUYALLUP, WA
KUOW

‘Lots of gay stuff!’ Indeed there is. Happy Pride, Seattle

It’s Friday, the end of the workweek for many of us. It's also a seismic news day, with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision and the federally protected right to abortion. This is also a major weekend of celebration in Seattle for the LGBTQ community...
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

What Lies Beneath: Neely Mansion’s Unique Artifact

A discussion concerning a blue spruce tree next to Neely Mansion, a local National Historic Landmark, led to a noteworthy and intriguing discovery. Neely Mansion Board members and avid gardeners Carol Grimes and Hilda Meryhew were consulting with an arborist concerning the 100+year old blue spruce next to the Mansion. While examining the soil at the base, they discovered a small portion of what appeared to be a stone. Self-professed ‘rock-hound’ Carol and Hilda began digging and pulled it out.
westsideseattle.com

Seafair Pirates land as Seafair officially begins

It was a low key return and skeleton crew as the Seafair Pirates made their annual landing on Alki Beach after a two year hiatus due to COVID. Still, it was loud and full of fun as around 2 thousand people crowded right down to the water's edge to greet the scurvy crew. This is the 68th year for the annual celebration of all things aquatic in a sea port city. While there was no band, no key to the city this year, the event was still a welcome return to traditions that people in West Seattle have enjoyed for so long.
SEATTLE, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Waterfront Restaurants: 10Best WatersideRestaurant Opinions

Seattle shines for numerous causes, however two of the largest causes to fall in love with this place? The surrounding mountains and the omnipresent water. No doubt about it, every little thing’s higher when carried out on the sting of a glowing lake or beside a tranquil bay. Seattle’s waterways abound and, fortunately, so do its waterside eateries.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Origin Story of KariKari, Seattle's Ultimate Chili Crisp

Ruby Sparks and Rob Griset knew they had landed on something big when they started eating KariKari, their chili crisp creation, straight out of the jar. “Can you think of any condiment you've ever had that you just eat with a spoon?” Griset asks. “You don’t take spoonfuls of mayonnaise and wolf it down.”
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Clouds from leftover meteor smoke put on show in pre-dawn hours over Seattle

KENT, Wash. - Those who were up early on Tuesday around the Seattle area were treated to an early celestial show that punctuated summer's arrival a few hours before. Just before sunrise, a display of cool, blue appeared high above the horizon. But despite the Pacific Northwest's relentless bouts of rain this spring, these clouds were not a sign of wetter hours to come.
realdawghuskies.com

Instant Reaction: The Last 48 Hours Shows Washington’s Ability to Close

On the hottest day of the year, things got even hotter on the shores of Lake Washington. It was supposed to be the biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory. Jordan Whitney had every intention of kicking the tires one more time in Seattle and then going back to Oxnard, California to marinate on his final two college choices: Washington and Arizona. But less than 48 hours after his arrival, all doubt about the destination was removed.
WASHINGTON, CA
KUOW

'It's a sad day': Seattle pastor on the overturning of Roe v Wade

While reporting on breaking news that the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v Wade Friday morning, KUOW Reporter Kate Walters reached out to local clergy for their response. Pastor Derek Lane with Seattle's Maranatha Seventh-day Adventists Church sent the following comments, allowing KUOW to reprint them here. At 8:57 this...
elitetraveler.com

The 5 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Seattle’s fine-dining venues will provide you with once-in-a-lifetime meals. Although Seattle is best known for its coffee, less than agreeable weather and the futuristic Space Needle, this north-western city is also home to an impressively established restaurant scene. You’ll find that the outdoorsy vibe of the city – not to mention the number of tech companies making a home here – means that Seattle’s fine dining offering is more on the casual side. Don’t be fooled into thinking you can just turn up last minute though – the caliber of Seattle’s best restaurants means reservations are snapped up quickly. Ranging from glamorous throwbacks to intimate and cozy spaces, these are the best places to eat in Seattle according to Elite Traveler.
SEATTLE, WA
reportwire.org

At least 8 people shot at rave dance party in Tacoma, Washington

At least eight people were injured early Sunday when gunfire broke out at a dance party being held in an industrial area of Tacoma, Washington, police said. The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. at a private venue in South Tacoma, where police said the rave attracted a large crowd. A...
painnewsnetwork.org

Why Untreated Pain Can Lead to Violence

I spent the first eight years of my medical practice performing surgery for back pain. Seattle, Washington in 1986 was one of the most aggressive regions in the country regarding the indications for this operation. The reason for the surge was that we were introduced to newer technology that allowed us to attain a solid spinal fusion a higher percent of the time.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

JUDGED BY XII: Examining Auburn police officer’s grim tattoos

This episode explores how a judge ordered the release of 38 unredacted photos of Auburn Police Officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos on his arms, back and legs, but not his chest or stomach. The released photos show portions of Nelson’s body covered in tattoos of skulls, spiderwebs, a grim reaper, and other dark imagery.
AUBURN, WA
tippnews.com

Seattle Plumbing Company Commits to Transparency and Customer Peace of Mind

SEATTLE, Wash., June 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amid stories of plumbing contractors without the proper licensing doing subpar work, or even scamming customers, Trusted Plumbing & Heating in the Seattle area is more committed than ever to transparency, due diligence and customer care. Unlicensed plumbing contractors often take...
SEATTLE, WA
classiccenter.art

Classic Car Show Puyallup Wa

Classic Car Show Puyallup Wa. Find 47 listings related to classic car show in puyallup on yp.com. 9:30 to 3 unconfirmed, no poc or flyer at. Valentine's day aerial show (18+) valentine's day aerial show (18+) fri, feb 18, 7:00 pm. Drop us a line at [email protected] Always in april portland auto swap:
PUYALLUP, WA
thejoltnews.com

Representative’s RV ripped off

Just twelve days after two suspects broke into and attempted to set fire to his business, State Rep. Andrew Barkis (WA-District 2, R) woke up to find his camping trailer stolen. In his Facebook post published this morning, Barkis reported standing outside his home and noticing his camper missing. “Unreal....
OLYMPIA, WA

