How to watch Billie Eilish's Glastonbury 2022 set for free, online, on-demand from anywhere now

Billie Eilish made history when she topped the bill on the Friday of Glastonbury 2022 on opening night, 24th June. The Grammy-winning songstress, 20, became the famous festival's youngest ever solo headliner. Fans can still watch the complete set from Billie Eilish for free on BBC iPlayer for 30 days. Make sure you know how to watch Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022 for free today, on demand, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022

Date: Friday 24th June 2022

FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

Watch BBC iPlayer from abroad with ExpressVPN

Last chance: 24th July, 2022

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell – you can see why she goes by 'Billie Eilish' – made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 when she performed on the Other Stage and treated audiences to a hits such as Bad Guy and You Should See Me In A Crown . Now, just three years later, she moved up to the Pyramid Stage.

"It makes you doubt everybody because you’re like, 'Why would you choose me?' But with that being said, that’s why I’m even more excited about it and stoked to be the youngest headliner ever," Eilish told Apple Music 1's Glastonbury special.

Eilish's performance started simple with just her, her drummer and her music producer brother on stage. It was a pared down show to begin with, with an intimate feel throughout, despite the scale of the audience, which exploded into life by the end. Quite the sight to behold.

Here's how to watch Billie Eilish's Glastonbury 2022 performance in full and on demand wherever you are in the world.

Watch the Billie Eilish free live stream at Glastonbury 2022

(Image credit: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell (Darkroom / Interscope) )

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream Glastonbury 2022 – including Billie Eilish's headline set from Friday, 24th June – free of charge and in 4K.

Simply sign up for a BBC account and you're good to go! There will also be coverage on BBC Two from 10pm BST.

UK citizen outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN . Full instructions below.

Watch the Billie Eilish Glastonbury 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up View Deal

How to use a VPN to watch Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022



Using a VPN to watch Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Billie Eilish, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Glastonbury 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more