ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island viewers worried Andrew is in for heartbreak over Tasha's many 'red flags'

By Mariana Cerqueira
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

We knew Love Island UK 2022 would come with some drama and heartbreak, but we didn't expect it would be this much so soon. Just days after the big blow-out between Ekin-Su and Davide, we have Tasha 's head being turned by new boy Charlie .

Andrew and Tasha have been going strong since they were put in a couple by the public but it seems like there's real trouble ahead and it's all because Tasha may be more interested in getting to know the new islander.

Charlie joined the cast in the villa earlier this week and after a few initial conversations with all the girls, he picked Ekin-Su and Tasha for hot tub dates. Tasha seemed surprised that he picked her but enjoyed the date so much that right after, during her debrief with the girls, she said she would like a second date.

While we haven't seen Tasha make any decisions yet, the girls encouraged her to be honest with Andrew, given how close the two have become. However, in the preview for tomorrow's show, Andrew could be seen fuming — considering that a recoupling is in the cards too, could Tasha have picked Charlie and not Andrew?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHkxZ_0gKQ4ZWl00

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

Well, Love Island viewers are already worried that Andrew could be in for heartbreak. One said: "i feel so bad for andrew he’s actually such a sweet guy and tashas head turns at every new opportunity #LoveIsland"; while another said: "the way tacha does these sneaky things lowkey and slides her way back to andrew when there’s no green light #LoveIsland".

A third wrote: "I feel really bad for Andrew. I thought Tasha’s head would turn in Casa Amor. I didn’t expect it to turn already…".

See more
See more See more

Another tweeted: "Just as we all knew, Tasha was never into Andrew. If she had never been turned down by every new guy, she would’ve changed guys faster than anybody in the history of #LoveIsland."

"Andrew's favorite color must red because how many red flags has Tasha shown him???? #LoveIsland", another wrote.

See more
See more

Elsewhere in the episode, Ekin-Su had another big blow-out (we're losing count), this time with Jay , after he expressed he wanted to get to know Paige . Paige on the other hand was crying when Jacques seemed to be okay with the fact that Jay wanted to get to know her.

Davide is continuing to get to know both new girls, Danica and Antigoni . We can't wait to find out who picks who tomorrow night...

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub , with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN , lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Chris Collette Is No Longer 'Married at First Sight' but Is He Currently Dating Miss Right?

The Married at First Sight Boston reunion was incredibly revealing, particular for Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, who can now refer to each other as divorcees. While they did end up marrying at first sight, they separated after nearly a fortnight. At the reunion, the former couple opened up about what went wrong and predictably some tears were shed. However, it looks as if Chris might have moved on and fans of the show are desperate to know with whom. Who is Chris from Married at First Sight dating?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Love Island review: Ekin-Su and Davide, please get back together – we need the drama

Rule #103 of Love Island: for every five-star episode, like last week’s Fight Night 2022 Bonanza, you’ll get at least two 60-minute duds for your trouble. It’s simply the way! Sadly, last night’s effort was more along the lines of the latter. But, fear not – judging by a teaser of Gemma shouting at Ekin-Su and Dami at the end of this ep, an upswing is on the horizon. Now, on with Sunday night’s offering. We start on the morning after the latest recoupling. While some pairs were back to the same sleeping arrangements, like Gemma and Luca after...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Love Island fans think show is setting Paige and Jacques up for ‘devastating’ casa amour

Love Island fans think the series could be setting Paige and Jacques up for a “devastating” fall in casa amour.The pair have charmed viewers in recent episodes, with Sunday night’s (26 June) episode ending on a sentimental note when they shared their true feelings for one another.Despite Jay picking Paige during Friday’s recoupling, it seems that Jacques and Paige’s bond has held true.However, some viewers have predicted that the series is simply positioning them for a twist, with casa amour just around the corner.Casa amour sees the couples split up and housed in separate villas with their loyalties put...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Royal Fans Reportedly Convinced Prince Harry’s Wife Isn’t Guilty Of Bullying Former Staff Members

Meghan Markle was accused of bullying former palace staffers in 2018. At the time, the palace announced that they would be conducting an investigation into the matter. But years have passed, and there's still hasn’t been any update until last week, when royal author Katie Nicholl said that it’s unlikely for the Queen to release the results of their investigation to the public.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Wrap Up: The Best and Worst of This Year’s Show

You can’t have a winner’s circle without a few losers. The best part about this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony? That soap fans not only got to watch, but they could do it on their televisions courtesy of CBS or stream it on the Paramount Network. That meant we all got to watch as awards were handed out and both speeches and history were made.
TV SHOWS
Soaps In Depth

Susan Batten’s New Role on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

An old favorite from Llanview is headed to Port Charles! Soap Opera Digest is reporting in their new issue that Susan Batten will be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL the week of June 30 in the role of home-shopping star Flora Gardens. The actress, who played Luna Moody on ONE LIFE...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Love Island#Islander#Heartbreak#New Favorite#Itv Press Centre
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Soaps In Depth

Morgan Fairchild Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

A very familiar face is going to be appearing in Port Charles the week of June 30. In their new issue, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Morgan Fairchild is going to be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL as Haven de Havilland, the hostess of HOME & HEART who welcomes Sasha to her program to talk about Deception’s products.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Lamon Archey Exits Days of Our Lives as Eli In The Aftermath of Lani’s Murder Confession

Well fans, it’s time to say goodbye to another Days of Our Lives actor, as Lamon Archey is exiting the NBC soap as Eli Grant. The latest issue of Soap Opera Digest is reporting that the actor, who created the role in 2017, has opted to leave and will last air in the coming week. Incidentally, Sal Stowers has also decided to leave soap as Lani.
Daily Mail

Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods 'WON'T attend her sister Sophie's wedding as she refuses to lift ban amid on/off relationship and issues with her partner Harry'

Carl Woods will reportedly not be attending the wedding of Katie Price's sister Sophie on Wednesday after she refused to lift the ban on him. Sophie, who got engaged to her partner Harry Brooks in March, is due to say 'I do', but has refused to include Katie's fiancé Carl due to his on/off relationship with Katie as well as issues with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spoilertv.com

CBS Announces 2022 Fall Premiere Dates

#1 Broadcast Series NCIS and #1 New Drama NCIS: HAWAI’I Premiere Monday, Sept. 19. SURVIVOR Returns with Two-Hour Debut Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8:00 PM, Followed by THE AMAZING RACE in Its New Time Period at 10:00 PM. The New Reality Romance Adventure THE REAL LOVE BOAT Sets Sail...
TV SERIES
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Boyfriend Shane Farley During Italian Vacation

Giada De Laurentiis is exploring Italy the romantic way!. The Simply Giada star, 51, is currently traveling through Puglia, Italy, with boyfriend Shane Farley, 50, daughter Jade, 14, and other family members. De Laurentiis has been keeping fans updated on her crew's adventures with frequent social media posts of their expansive food spreads and fun water activities.
CELEBRITIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

68
Followers
736
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy