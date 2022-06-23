Love Island viewers worried Andrew is in for heartbreak over Tasha's many 'red flags'

We knew Love Island UK 2022 would come with some drama and heartbreak, but we didn't expect it would be this much so soon. Just days after the big blow-out between Ekin-Su and Davide, we have Tasha 's head being turned by new boy Charlie .

Andrew and Tasha have been going strong since they were put in a couple by the public but it seems like there's real trouble ahead and it's all because Tasha may be more interested in getting to know the new islander.

Charlie joined the cast in the villa earlier this week and after a few initial conversations with all the girls, he picked Ekin-Su and Tasha for hot tub dates. Tasha seemed surprised that he picked her but enjoyed the date so much that right after, during her debrief with the girls, she said she would like a second date.

While we haven't seen Tasha make any decisions yet, the girls encouraged her to be honest with Andrew, given how close the two have become. However, in the preview for tomorrow's show, Andrew could be seen fuming — considering that a recoupling is in the cards too, could Tasha have picked Charlie and not Andrew?

Well, Love Island viewers are already worried that Andrew could be in for heartbreak. One said: "i feel so bad for andrew he’s actually such a sweet guy and tashas head turns at every new opportunity #LoveIsland"; while another said: "the way tacha does these sneaky things lowkey and slides her way back to andrew when there’s no green light #LoveIsland".

A third wrote: "I feel really bad for Andrew. I thought Tasha’s head would turn in Casa Amor. I didn’t expect it to turn already…".

Another tweeted: "Just as we all knew, Tasha was never into Andrew. If she had never been turned down by every new guy, she would’ve changed guys faster than anybody in the history of #LoveIsland."

"Andrew's favorite color must red because how many red flags has Tasha shown him???? #LoveIsland", another wrote.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ekin-Su had another big blow-out (we're losing count), this time with Jay , after he expressed he wanted to get to know Paige . Paige on the other hand was crying when Jacques seemed to be okay with the fact that Jay wanted to get to know her.

Davide is continuing to get to know both new girls, Danica and Antigoni . We can't wait to find out who picks who tomorrow night...

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub , with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN , lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.