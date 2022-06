Every chef has his or her go-to piece of culinary gear they would be lost without. Richard Blais' favorite kitchen tool is surprisingly simple, while Curtis Stone swears by his mortar and pestle. Michael Symon is no different. The celebrity chef also has his must have tools. Per Food & Wine, when it comes to Symon's favorite kitchen gadgets, he revealed during an episode of "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out" there are four items he considers mission critical. Symon said, "I've been collecting kitchen stuff [and] been cooking professionally for over 30 years, so I've acquired a lot of things. A good chef's knife, a bench scraper, a good wooden spoon, and a microplane, and I'm off to the races."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO