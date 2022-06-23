ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Bullpen Moves: Marlins, Cubs, Guardians

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the way the game is played these days, bullpens are dynamic entities constantly changing shape. Though longer injured list stints and option limits were intended to somewhat slow this ebb-and-flow of arms moving in...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 


Yardbarker

White Sox instructing players to not hustle to first base

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with numerous injuries to key players this season, and they are trying a new approach to address the issue — not hustling. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Saturday that certain players have been instructed to “slow it down” running to first base if they hit into what appears to be a routine out. Tim Anderson, who returned from a groin injury last week, has been told not to hustle to first on sure outs. The same goes for Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn. La Russa said there are other “key offensive guys” on the list as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation

San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell hit Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper in the left hand on Saturday night, breaking his thumb and drawing a heated reaction from the Phillies stud. Snell and Harper exchanged words on the field before the Phillies star cooled down and seemed to admit he knew the hit-by-pitch wasn’t on […] The post Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bulls: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

The Draft is a critical night for all 30 NBA franchises. Whether it be the worst team in the league or the NBA champs, each pick can change the trajectory of a team for better or worse. The Chicago Bulls are no different. The Bulls had just one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the […] The post Chicago Bulls: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mariners' Jesse Winker apologizes for flipping off fans during brawl with Angels

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was at the center of an on-field brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He is not sorry for any of it, with one exception. Winker spoke to the media after Sunday’s game and gave his take on what took place in the second inning, which saw him ejected after being hit by a pitch. Winker said he was sorry for flipping off the fans, but nothing else.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Guardians star Jose Ramirez goes viral for his ridiculous shirt

For those keeping score at home, that is two Ramirez faces on the shirt and three Ramirez faces in the picture (counting, of course, his actual face). The ridiculously meta shirt is part of a “#VoteGuards” campaign encouraging fans to vote Guardians players into next month’s MLB All-Star Game.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs & Blackhawks Have Pieces to Produce Offseason Blockbuster

At any given time, there will be two main subsections of teams in the NHL — those poised to contend and the rest. Case in point, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks. As one continues fine-tuning its current core with the ultimate prize in mind, the other has finally accepted its reality as a rebuild. It’s being at either extreme that makes it easy to find mutual benefit when it comes to doing business together.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

The rookie Joltin’ Joe and other Yankees sluggers to hit two homers in one inning

It’s been a fun ride over the past several years for Yankees fans, as position player prospects have reached the big leagues and dazzled us with outstanding debuts. From Gary Sánchez’s meteoric rise onward, a parade of Baby Bombers have had us dreaming big on their major league ceilings. Aaron Judge’s 2017 was, of course, the eye-popping pièce de résistance of this trend, as the hulking slugger broke the franchise rookie home run record, one set 81 years before his debut.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Grisham is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Zach Eflin. Our models project Grisham for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees starting second baseman dodges serious injury bullet

The New York Yankees were spreading the news after Sunday’s heroic win thanks to slugger Aaron Judge. Judge launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, securing his second walk-off victory against the Houston Astros in four games. However, there were some negatives attached to Sunday’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

