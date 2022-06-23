ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverado, CA

Punk Legends To Headline Punk In The Park Concert This Fall

By Evan J. Lancaster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Religion and Dropkick Murphys, along with many other well-known punk bands, will be performing at the annual punk music festival at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado Canyon. The event is a fan favorite of many local punk enthusiasts and will be returning to the same venue this fall....

