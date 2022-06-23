Punk Legends To Headline Punk In The Park Concert This Fall

Nadine Harvey is one of the most sought-after tattoo artists today in the highly male-dominated tattoo industry. Orange County, California – June 23, 2022 – Traditionally a male dominated space, the tattoo industry displays a huge disparity between the numbers of male and female tattoo artists. In the USA alone, there are just 25% female artists compared to a massive 75% of male artists. However, things are changing and for good, courtesy to a group of dynamic female tattoo artists who are proactively working to encourage more participation from female artists in the modern tattoo scene. One among these visionary female tattoo artists is Orange County-based Nadine Harvey aka Vlogigurl who has been raising quite a storm in both the American and international tattoo circle.
Comments / 0