ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Warzone Season 4 players agree: great new map, jury's still out on balance changes

By Ted Litchfield
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific got its big season 4 update yesterday, and the game received the usual slew of sandbox tweaks alongside a new map for the Resurgence game mode.

I'm already sold on that new map, Fortune's Keep, a Mediterranean fortress-island complete with a castle, winery, and smuggler's cove. It has a vibrant, colorful look, and I'm impressed by its density and gameplay possibilities. You can climb up ivy-covered walls to secure vantage points and flank enemies, and even indulge in a spot of light parkour if you're so inclined. The Warzone community on Reddit seems generally taken with it as well, with players especially praising its aesthetics .

new_map_parkour from r/CODWarzone

The only downside to Fortune Keep's arrival, it seems, is that it has temporarily replaced the previous fan favorite Warzone map, Rebirth Island. Similar to when Activision chucked Verdansk in the bin to make room for Caldera, there's apparently only room for one small map in Warzone's rotation. Activision seems are of Rebirth Island's popularity, though, and said the map will periodically return and swap places with Fortune's Keep moving forward.

Balance-wise, the STG44 (or AR Alpha) assault rifle has taken a hit to damage, muzzle velocity, and critical multipliers. The STG is a top pick in Vanguard, and players have complained about its dominance in the past, so Raven has tried to rein in this popular choice a bit.

It may be quickly replaced by a new top dog: the NZ-41 assault rifle. The NZ-41 has gotten reduced recoil and burst fire cooldown, and you can now hold down the fire button to send out successive bursts instead of having to tap the trigger each time. There's already a pretty active thread on the Warzone subreddit calling for nerfs, though plenty of users are pointing out that it's nowhere near the misery of the game's DMR meta.

please_nerf_nz41 from r/CODWarzone

Season 4 is shaping up to be a promising one for Warzone, and you can check out the entirety of Raven's extensive patch notes here . I'm still hung up on Fortune's Keep—it seems more like a Sniper Elite map than a Call of Duty one, and strikes me as a clear knockout from Raven.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

The Steam Summer Sale has everything—except 2022's biggest game

With Elden Ring's continued success, should we have expected it not to go on sale?. I made out like a bandit in the Steam and GOG summer sales, but amid all the deals there was a curious absence: Elden Ring, 2022's biggest release, has held steady at a full $60 price point (opens in new tab) since launching February 25.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How do you train an AI to play Minecraft? Feed it 70,000 hours of YouTube gameplay

The makers of DALL-E have created a neural network capable of playing Minecraft to an impressively high level. As training regimes go, being forced to watch eight years worth of someone else playing Minecraft feels pretty harsh. When the revolution comes I fear OpenAI could be first against the wall after the robot uprising after what it's put its latest AI through in order to get it to play the standard version of Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to complete the Empty Grief challenge in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Empty Grief weekly challenge has caused some confusion recently. This seasonal task requires you to complete the Sever (Grief) activity using a Void subclass and only Void, Kinetic, or Stasis weapons. But players have been getting to the end of the mission only to find that the challenge wasn't completed, even though they used the right subclass and weapon elements.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Video Game#Fortune Keep
PC Gamer

Hearthstone's next expansion will ask the players whodunnit

Murder at Castle Nathria is out next month, with a heinous crime to solve and 10 legendary suspects in the frame. Hearthstone, like most trading card games, is fundamentally about throwing down monsters and crashing their stats into each other. (It's also a game about making your opponent tilt off the face off the Earth by dealing a bazillion damage from hand, but that's a longer article.) So it continues to amuse me how the designers are able to come up with convoluted thematic reasons for that stat crashing, be it yearlong narratives about a plucky band of Mercenaries or, more recently, a journey to the bottom of the sea to be menaced by the fish folk.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #373: Monday, June 27

If you're searching for the answer to the June 27 (373) Wordle, you're in the right place. I fell into an old trap again today, telling myself the solution couldn't possibly be that word because it came to mind too quickly for it to be used in a puzzle game. Nobody told me that the trickiest part of guessing in Wordle would be all the times I second-guessed myself.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Elden Ring studio FromSoftware has a new game in the 'final stages' of development

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki is also apparently working on something entirely new. You might think that after putting out a massive magnum opus like Elden Ring (opens in new tab), FromSoftware might be inclined to take a year or two (or three) off. But apparently not, because Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently told Japanese site 4Gamer (opens in new tab) (via Gematsu (opens in new tab)) that the studio's next game is in the "final stages" of development.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Steam Deck designer says SSD mod 'will significantly shorten the life of your Deck'

But I still love the fact that Valve has made it possible for people to really dig into their Decks, even if it disapproves. "Please don't do this," has been the stance of Valve Steam Deck (opens in new tab) designer, Lawrence Yang, regarding an SSD mod that came to light recently. We reported on the mod itself last week (opens in new tab), which saw one Deck owner (Decker?) replace the original 2230-size SSD with a more readily available 2242-size drive.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
PC Gamer

AMD has released new drivers for GPUs it no longer supports

It's been a year since the last update and it isn't clear what's new here either. AMD moved a good chunk of its graphics cards to a "legacy support model" just over a year ago (opens in new tab). You can pretty much read "legacy support model" as stopped supporting them, in fact AMD literally said: "No additional driver releases are planned to support these graphics products." But out of nowhere, it has released a new driver for its legacy cards. You can grab it from its site (opens in new tab) if you have an older graphics card that has found its way onto the legacy GPU list (opens in new tab).
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Sonic Origins co-developer is 'very unhappy' about the state of it

Fans were pretty excited at the prospect of Headcannon, one of the developers of the best Sonic game of recent years (opens in new tab), being involved with the Sonic Origins collection—which contains remastered versions of Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD. Unfortunately since its release last week, forums and social media have seen a wave of videos showing the game's bugs (opens in new tab), glitches, and general messiness.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valorant will start listening to your voice chat in July

In order to train a language model for future disruptive behavior reports. Riot Games will begin background evaluation of recorded in-game voice communications on July 13th in North America, in English. In a brief statement (opens in new tab) Riot said that the purpose of the recording is ultimately to "collect clear evidence that could verify any violations of behavioral policies."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Microphones are the new gaming status symbol

Nobody needed a gaming mic in the late '90s. Hell, webcams barely even existed yet—if you were attending QuakeCon and wanted to inspire a roiling envy among your fellow PC elitists, your best bet was a garish, chromed-out case. You know what I'm talking about: the crystalline chassis, the glittering water cooling kits, the monolithic fans that sounded like a spaceship taking off. This was the threshold that every up-and-coming geek was expected to aspire to. No peripherals, no bells and whistles, just a big machine and a chunky monitor, pumping out Counter-Strike headshots all night long. You could take that PC to your local LAN party and show everyone who's boss.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

AMD's next gen cards will come with higher power levels, but not as high as Nvidia's

There's still a good chunk of time to go before AMD and Nvidia’s next generation cards are launched, and details remain scarce for the most part. But if there’s one thing I know, it’s that relative power consumption will increase. Both RTX 40 (opens in new tab) and RDNA 3 (opens in new tab) cards are set to push graphics card power consumption to even higher levels. While TDPs of 450W or more at the high end will get the pre-release attention, it's looking increasingly like mid-range and low-end cards won’t be immune either.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

How to find the Raft Temperance code

The Raft Temperance code is pretty hard to figure out if you don't know what to look for. You'll need the code to access the safe inside the Observatory and progress the story, so it's not something you can skip either. This guide will walk you through what you need to do to solve this tricky puzzle.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

CLX Set Scarab Gaming PC

There are plenty of options for anyone looking to spend less than $1500 on a rig. These entry-level gaming PCs offer up a good foundation for future upgrades but also mean you don't miss out on playing the newest games like Elden Ring at decent settings. Personally, I think these...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

I used AI to help Nvidia design an 800W version of the RTX 4090

Nvidia's reportedly been testing an over-powered version of its upcoming GPUs, so I figured I'd help with the overall design. I'm not above a little derivative foolishness of a bleak monday morning. And so I asked the AI painter de jour, DALL-E mini (opens in new tab), to help visualise what an 800W RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) might look like should the green team go all out. I think DALL-E has actually nailed the cooling array, so I'm going to steal it and see if I can get a design credit from Jen-Hsun.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Endless Dungeon is an unexpected roguelike sequel with a dash of Overwatch

Endless Dungeon (opens in new tab) is a deliberate sequel to an accidental success. In 2014, Amplitude Studios, the French developer known for its meditative 4X games like Endless Legend and Humankind, released a chaotic blend of roguelike and tower defence called Dungeon of the Endless. Conceived in "a drunken night that was going wrong," it was developed as a skunkworks project alongside Endless Legend, surpassing all the studios' expectations when it launched eight years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

F1 22 review

What is it? The latest in Codemasters' excellent, officially-licensed racing series. Reviewed on NVIDIA RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7 @ 2.6GHz. Link Official site (opens in new tab) $27.99. (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) $42.99. (opens in new tab) View at CDKeys...
FIFA
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy