The most celebrated operas tend to have their greatness attributed to a particular identifying distinction. There is the vivid storytelling of Puccini’s La Bohème and the musical and emotional rollercoaster of his Tosca. There is the scope of music and themes within Mozart’s The Magic Flute, (which is among the lineup of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis 2022 festival season) and the character richness of his Marriage of Figaro.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO