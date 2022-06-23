ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 23

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth,...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston closes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant will be closing in Shinnston. After more than 60 years Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston came to a close Sunday. The restaurant first opened in 1947 and became a diner in 1960. Over those years Ellis Restaurant has seen many customers and made many...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Anna Jane Ashmore

Anna Jane Ashmore, 84, of Wallace, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Wallace, March 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Frank E. and Opal E. White Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. Ashmore on August 18, 2014. Surviving are her children: Thomas E. Ashmore, Manassas, VA, Betty J. Ashmore, at home in Wallace, and Rebecca A. Miles and her husband Mark, West Union; her grandchildren: Kristin Ashmore and her companion Jeremy, Manassas, VA, Matthew Ashmore and his wife Emily, Bealeton, VA, Sarah Miles, West Union, and Devin Miles and his companion Jaqui, Baltimore, MD; her great-grandchildren; J.T., Destiny, Kaitlyn, ShyAnne, Abby, and Richard; one brother, James L. Wolfe and his wife Dawn; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her special friends who were like family: Larry Bennett, Rebecca Gump Jones, and Ruth Sendling. Anna was also preceded in death by one son, Richard L. Ashmore, Jr.; and her siblings: Charles “Jack” Wolfe, Doris Compton, and Raymond Wolfe. Anna was employed as a “Lunch Lady” for the Wallace Grade School, Wilsonburg Grade School, Lumberport Middle School, and Lincoln High School until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary, Unit 31, Shinnston, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge No. 929, Shinnston, and the Wallace First Baptist Church. She also enjoyed playing bingo. The family will receive friends at the Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St., Shinnston, from 4-8pm, Tuesday. A graveside service will be held at the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, June 29, at 11am. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.perinefunerals.com. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ashmore family.
WALLACE, WV
WDTV

Teresa A. Nardelli Romano

Teresa A. Nardelli Romano, 73, of Ocoee, FL, formerly of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on June 23, 2022, in Orlando, FL. Teresa was born in Clarksburg, WV, on December 12, 1948, a daughter of the late Joseph J. Nardelli and Stella F. Seamon Nardelli who resides in Ocoee, FL. Teresa is survived by her husband of 32 years, Leonard Romano, who resides at their home in Ocoee, FL. Also surviving are her son, David Christian Fragale of Orlando, FL; sons, Brandon M. Romano of Groveland, FL, and Lee A. Romano of Ocoee, FL; her brothers, Louie Nardelli of Clarksburg, WV, and Joseph Nardelli, Jr. of Clarksburg, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Reginia Southern. Teresa was a teacher’s assistant and crossing guard for the Orange County Board of Education. Teresa liked watching Hallmark movies, loved her dogs, and enjoyed the beach in the evenings along with walking and sightseeing. She had a friendly outgoing manner and loved socializing. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Orlando, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, 610 Pike Street, Shinnston, WV, on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Christopher Turner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Morgantown firefighters plea for action as new personnel rules loom

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – New personnel rules for Morgantown city employees take effect in July and some first responders are sounding alarms. International Association of Firefighters Local 313 President Mitchell Beall told city council members when he started about 10 years ago it was one of the best fire service jobs in the state but that’s not the case now.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Vigils across WV announced after SCOTUS decision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A coalition of West Virginia activist groups has set up vigils across the state, including in Morgantown, after the United States Supreme Court Friday announced a decision with the effect of overturning Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision means states can now make laws restricting abortion. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown Shootout brings top talent to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The first Morgantown Shootout took over the Mylan Park Sports Complex on Saturday and by the looks of things at the end of the day, it is well on its way to becoming an annual event. Six local teams took part in the competition and the brand new facility at Mylan Park […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner, 79, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, June 24, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing Facility in Jane Lew.She was born in Weston on February 15, 1943, a daughter of the late Ancil Alfred Davis and Zina Virginia Burkhammer Davis. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 21 years, George “Bud” William Turner; three sisters: Carolyn Marshall, Mary Lee Rose, and Charlotte Cool; and four brothers: Charles, Bernard, Kenneth, and Ronnie Davis.Forever cherishing their memories of Rita’s kind and caring nature are one son, John Ringer and wife, Deborah, of Forest Hill, MD; one step-son, Randall Turner and wife, Cheryl, of Fairmont; six grandchildren: Breanna Morgan Ringer, Casey Elizabeth Turner, Drew Stephenson Turner, Cassidi Berry, Beau Robinson, and Makenzi Robinson-Koon; three great-grandchildren: Claire Baxa, Braelyn Berry, and Ty Koon; three siblings: Jennings Davis of Jane Lew, Robert Davis and wife, Vickie, of Walstonburg, NC, and Martha Queen and husband, Mike, of Weston; and several nieces and nephews.Rita graduated from Weston High School in 1961 and was a member of Murphy’s Creek Baptist Church. She was employed at the Alkan Label Factory in Weston before becoming a Nurse’s Aide at Weston State Hospital where she spent over 20 years. Due to her nurturing personality, Rita was created perfectly for her profession because she was always caring for anyone and everyone. Even during her stay at the nursing home, Rita was still busy “working and caring” for her fellow residents. In her spare time, Rita enjoyed making arts and crafts and wood working. Above all else, Rita cherished every moment spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WESTON, WV
WSAZ

Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A manhunt is underway for a man facing murder charges. Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown, who is wanted for murder was spotted near the Chestnut Ridge Campground near the Monongalia/Preston county line, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The campground has been closed,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Harrison County aviation company announces expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The aircraft industry continues to grow in the Bridgeport area. Home of the North Central West Virginia Airport where a new terminal and Aerotech Business Park are under construction and aviation maintenance/pilot training programs are expanding. Since 2003, Engine Maintenance Specialist has been an industry authority...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette County, Webster County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lowell Thomas “Tom” Stout

Lowell Thomas “Tom” Stout, 87, of Lost Creek, departed this world for his heavenly home on Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. Tom was born in Barbour County, on April 1, 1935, the son of the late Mr. Woodrow W. and Dottie (Stewart) Stout. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Poe Stout (February 2022). Tom attended Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church and Horizon’s Church, Lost Creek.
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Mary Catherine Wilson

Mary Catherine Wilson, 93, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Lire N. Coniglio and Daisy Mae Phillips Coniglio. Mary enjoyed her play days with her sister, Virginia, Mary Lou, and JoAnn. Mary is survived by her children, Deborah K. Wilson of Monumental, and Robert L. Wilson and Judy of Rivesville; her granddaughters, Maribeth Rote and Crystal L. Wilson; her great grandson, Jayden Wilson; sister, Nellie Virginia Prickett; former husband, Ray K. Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan Wilson; and her brothers, Louis, Guy, and Lire Coniglio. The family would like to give special thanks to Sharon Sage, Fresenius Kidney Care of Fairmont, the Critical Care Unit at UHC, and the Fairmont Marion Transit Authority. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with Father Jojan Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at the Monumental Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
