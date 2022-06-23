Dylan Wheeler Drops Official Music Video For “Broke Ass Kid”

Dylan Wheeler’s “Broke Ass Kid” is one of the best songs ever released on the Texas Grunge scene.

That’s right, I just made that up. For lack of a better term, I’ve been referring to music from artists like Koe Wetzel, Giovannie & the Hired Guns, Kody West, Austin Meade, Wheeler, etc. as “Texas Grunge,” as it is too rock & roll to be country, but still contains elements of Texas country, especially in the songwriting.

Moreover, these artists often attract the same fans and play the same venues as their Texas country counterparts.

Some of the best songs that I’d throw under this umbrella, among many others include “Kuntry & Wistern,” “Ramon Ayala,” “Million Miles,” and of course, Dylan Wheeler’s “Broke Ass Kid.”

Released back in 2019, “Broke Ass Kid” has amassed over 15 million listens, and even still, it hasn’t received the appreciation it deserves.

The song, written in the first person, deals with a young musician chasing his dream despite a girl telling him he’ll never make it. A concept all too familiar to many musicians, “Broke Ass Kid” will have you subtly head banging to yourself before you even realize it.

And now, three years later, Wheeler has finally released a music video for it, his first music video ever.

The video stars Wheeler, who can’t seem to catch a break, until he and his coworkers take matters into their own hands.

Watch it for yourself here: