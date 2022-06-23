ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Wheeler Drops Official Music Video For “Broke Ass Kid”

By Hill Douglas
 4 days ago
Dylan Wheeler’s “Broke Ass Kid” is one of the best songs ever released on the Texas Grunge scene.

That’s right, I just made that up. For lack of a better term, I’ve been referring to music from artists like Koe Wetzel, Giovannie & the Hired Guns, Kody West, Austin Meade, Wheeler, etc. as “Texas Grunge,” as it is too rock & roll to be country, but still contains elements of Texas country, especially in the songwriting.

Moreover, these artists often attract the same fans and play the same venues as their Texas country counterparts.

Some of the best songs that I’d throw under this umbrella, among many others include “Kuntry & Wistern,” “Ramon Ayala,” “Million Miles,” and of course, Dylan Wheeler’s “Broke Ass Kid.”

Released back in 2019, “Broke Ass Kid” has amassed over 15 million listens, and even still, it hasn’t received the appreciation it deserves.

The song, written in the first person, deals with a young musician chasing his dream despite a girl telling him he’ll never make it. A concept all too familiar to many musicians, “Broke Ass Kid” will have you subtly head banging to yourself before you even realize it.

And now, three years later, Wheeler has finally released a music video for it, his first music video ever.

The video stars Wheeler, who can’t seem to catch a break, until he and his coworkers take matters into their own hands.

Watch it for yourself here:

Ghosts, The Sea, & Other Haunting Moments In Country Music

One of may favorite things about country music is how diverse the sound and content can be. There can be grand love songs, beachy beer-drinking songs, melancholic break-up songs. But one of my personal favorite vibes is the haunting country song. Now, I’ll admit I’m going to be a little broad with this phrase. When I think of haunting country songs, I think of songs that talk about ghosts or southern mythology or that have that specific almost bluesy sound. […] The post Ghosts, The Sea, & Other Haunting Moments In Country Music first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
This Pop Punk Cover Of “Tennessee Whiskey” Just Works

I know I’m not the only 30-something country music fan that grew up listening to a little punk rock. I grew up on a steady dose of Alan Jackson, George Strait, Reba, Brooks and Dunn and the rest of the ’90s country greats, but there was a time when I got into bands like Blink 182, Green Day, New Found Glory, Taking Back Sunday etc… But no matter what kind of music you like, songs don’t necessarily have a “style.” […] The post This Pop Punk Cover Of “Tennessee Whiskey” Just Works first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
Sturgill Simpson’s Advice For Aspiring Musicians Moving To Nashville: “Don’t Come To Nashville, Get A Van & Start Playing Everywhere Else”

Any time you can get an hour and a half of conversation with Sturgill Simpson, you have to listen. Sturgill stopped by the Trillybilly Worker’s Party podcast a couple years back, and amid conversations about growing up in Kentucky, acting, politics, Kanye West, and his Sound & Fury record, they discussed something near and dear to my heart… the bullshit coming out of Nashville.
Waylon Jennings Talks Nashville In 1983: “Every Once In A While, Somebody Accidentally Does Something Fantastic”

Is there a cooler dude that ever walked the Earth?. I stumbled upon some old Waylon Jennings interviews from back in the day, and this one is downright hysterical. Joking about Charlie Daniels doing Skoal commercials, taking shots at the Nashville machine, girls taking their clothes off at festivals, Hells Angels and more, it’s fantastic.
Willie Nelson On Country Music Back In The ’70’s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists To Come Foul It Up”

One of the things I love the most about Willie Nelson is that he calls it like he sees it. And he always has… Willie left RCA Records in for Atlantic, and then Columbia Records, in the early 1970s, when he became a trailblazer of the country outlaw movement, along with his friend Waylon Jennings. His first release with Columbia in 1975 after he left Nashville and moved back to Austin was what is widely considered one of, if not […] The post Willie Nelson On Country Music Back In The ’70’s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists To Come Foul It Up” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Waylon Jennings Said That The “Outlaw” Title He Was Given In The ’70s Was “The Dumbest Thing I Ever Heard”

I can never get enough of Waylon Jennings. Of course, these days, we all think of him as the ultimate country outlaw, who paved the way for an incredible era of music back in the 1970’s. And his 1976 collaborative record with Willie Nelson, Tompall Glaser and wife Jessi Colter, Wanted! The Outlaws, was wildly successful, becoming first country album to ever go platinum. Waylon has admitted more than once that he hated the whole concept of it, and even once […] The post Waylon Jennings Said That The “Outlaw” Title He Was Given In The ’70s Was “The Dumbest Thing I Ever Heard” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano

This white poodle had a ball playing piano while his owners were out. Another musical dog has graced our screens, and we couldn’t be happier. In the video (watch below), a white pooch can be seen hopping up onto the piano stool and warming up with a couple of cluster chords.
Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Team Up For Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels”

Taking back to the 2016 when Chris Stapleton teamed up with the great Dwight Yoakam for a cover of Willie Nelson and Ray Charles’ “Seven Spanish Angels.”. Written by Troy Seals and Eddie Setser, “Seven Spanish Angels” was recorded by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles in 1984, and released on Charles’ album Friendship, and then later included on Willie’s 1985 duets compilation album, Half Nelson.
Luke Combs Says He Grew Up On ’90s Country: “I Would Love To Lie & Say I Was Listening To Merle Haggard, But I Wasn’t”

Finally somebody said it, and of course, it was a somebody that has nothing to prove to anybody… Mr. Man of the People, Luke Combs. In country music there’s this penchant for name-dropping legends of the past, almost like the only way you can earn your country music street cred is if you fell out of the womb singing Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings.
