SEALED BIDS

The United States celebrated its first federal Juneteenth holiday earlier this week, following President Joe Biden’s June 2021 proclamation declaring the day as a holiday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 - more than two years and a half after the Emancipation Proclamation - that enslaved persons in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were freed and the Civil War had ended. More than 150 years later, Juneteenth was finally recognized by the federal government, although only 17 individual states formally recognize the day as a paid holiday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO