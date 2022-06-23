ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Attorney General Bonta Affirms His Support for Commonsense Gun Laws in Response to Supreme Court Decision on New York’s Conceal and Carry Laws

ca.gov
 3 days ago

Announces upcoming legislation to further strengthen California’s commonsense gun laws. Reminds Californians that other conceal and carry restrictions remain in effect. SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta reaffirmed his support for commonsense gun laws in response to an opinion issued today by the U.S. Supreme Court in New York State...

oag.ca.gov

ca.gov

In Response to Supreme Court Decision, Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Protect Women and Providers in California from Abortion Bans by Other States

SACRAMENTO – On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation to help protect patients and providers in California against radical attempts by other states to extend their anti-abortion laws into California. “With today’s Supreme Court decision...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Governor Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Atkins and Assembly Speaker Rendon Announce Budget Agreement

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) today issued the following statement after reaching an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget:. “California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

TODAY at 1 PM: Governor Newsom and California Leaders to Announce New Action to Protect Women from Other States Seeking Abortion Services

SACRAMENTO – Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Governor Gavin Newsom will take action on legislation to protect patients and providers in California against abortion bans in other states. The Governor will be joined by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Senate President...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Joint Statement from California Health and Human Services Agency Leaders on Continued Access to Reproductive Health Services

CalHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, Department of Health Care Services Director Michelle Baass and Department of Managed Health Care Director Mary Watanabe Issue Joint Statement Following U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “Today we link arms with all Californians as we commit to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

DWR Apprentice Program Exams Available

DWR’s Operations and Maintenance Apprentice Program has released four exams in 2022 for the paid apprenticeship program as an electrician, operator, mechanic, or utility craftsworker. The exams, available from June 24 to 30th, are the first step to applying for a career in the hydroelectric industry. Upon passing the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

