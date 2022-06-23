Attorney General Bonta Affirms His Support for Commonsense Gun Laws in Response to Supreme Court Decision on New York’s Conceal and Carry Laws
Announces upcoming legislation to further strengthen California’s commonsense gun laws. Reminds Californians that other conceal and carry restrictions remain in effect. SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta reaffirmed his support for commonsense gun laws in response to an opinion issued today by the U.S. Supreme Court in New York State...oag.ca.gov
Comments / 0