Jimmy Harwell was a high school and American Legion phenom who had all the makings of a future major leaguer. His 1956 season with the De La Salle High School-based La Rocca Enterprise American Legion team attracted the attention of major-league scouts, and it still ranks among the best in New Orleans amateur baseball history. Yet his story turned out not unlike many before him who ultimately fell short of reaching the big leagues. An injury derailed his ascent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the early 1960s.

