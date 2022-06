I love living in Webster Groves. It’s a beautiful, well-located suburb and the people are friendly, caring and committed to keeping their neighborhoods as idyllic as possible. I think Webster has become even better since we first moved here 43 years ago. I credit city leadership for this. There have been some decisions that I did not agree with, but by and large I think we have fared far better over the last 40 years than many places.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO