Supreme Court ruling could change gun laws in Massachusetts

There was a major step forward in the fight against gun violence Saturday as President Joe Biden signed the first significant piece of gun legislation in decades. While the law benefits New York, state legislators are also trying to work around the Supreme Court ruling that now makes it easier for everyone in the state to carry a gun in public. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
In South Dakota, a trigger law went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade making abortion illegal, with no exception for rape or incest. Gov. Kristi Noem defended the law on "Face the Nation," saying that she does not believe one tragedy is "a reason to have another tragedy occur."
WEBSTER, Mass. - A local police chief said not much will change here in Massachusetts, in terms of the way people get a license to carry a firearm. The Supreme Court threw out a New York law that restricted access to concealed carry permits. It required applicants to show special cause for why they needed the gun. Police departments in Massachusetts oversee who are eligible for a license to carry.
BOSTON — The United States Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law by a vote of 6-3. That ruling will likely have an impact in Massachusetts. Boston University Professor Michael Ulrich, an Assistant Professor of Health, Law, Ethics & Human Rights at Boston University feels the ruling did not take into account this country’s current gun dilemma.
BOSTON — The United States Supreme Court on Friday voted in favor of a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after the fifteenth week of pregnancy, paving the way for many sates to dramatically curb their current abortion rights. The ruling from the court on Dobbs v. Jackson...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order Friday protecting abortion rights in the Bay State, coming just hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away access to reproductive health care for millions of women across the United States. “I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision...
Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, spoke with Vladimir Duthiers and Lana Zak on CBS News about how losing access to abortion in Missouri is affecting people and what people should do if their state no longer allows them to get an abortion.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged lawmakers who support abortion rights to "use every tool in their toolbox" after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But in Michigan, she said "with the current legislature I have, there is no common ground."
BOSTON — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the...
A day after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a voting reforms package into law, the Massachusetts Republican Party on Thursday filed a lawsuit to overturn it. The so-called VOTES Act permanently expands early voting timelines and allows no-excuse voting by mail, a measure that MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons called unconstitutional on Thursday afternoon as his party filed his lawsuit to block the new legislation from taking effect.
About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday. The checks are part of a $17 billion relief package that will also suspend the state's sales tax on diesel fuel...
BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has "more than enough funding" at its disposal to suspend the gas tax, pass his proposed tax relief plan and still invest in the state. Does state treasurer Deb Goldberg agree with the governor's assessment?Goldberg joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller."(Baker) is absolutely right. I don't think people realize just how much money we have in the bank," Goldberg saidThe Democrat said the state has greater than anticipated revenue coming out of the COVID pandemic, a feat she called "pretty incredible." Goldberg said the state has about $16 billion in the bank, and added she believes now is the time to provide tax relief against inflation and rising gas prices."I would say we are in very good shape," Goldberg said. "I do believe strongly that we need to find relief for people who are really suffering from inflation and the cost of gas."Keller @ Large: Part 2
PORTSMOUTH, R.I.(WLNE) — In 177 days, all firearms in Rhode Island exceeding 10 rounds per magazine will have to be reconfigured, sold out-of-state, or turned into authorities. A bill limiting magazine capacity to 10 rounds was signed into law, alongside two other gun regulation bills. “When I heard the...
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that aired Sunday, June 26, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: One of the state's finding a restrictive abortion ban that predates Roe vs. Wade is Michigan. Its Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer joins us this morning from Lansing. Good morning, Governor.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
June 23, 2022 -Springfield- Recently, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released the 2021 opioid related fatalities report for the State of Massachusetts. That reported indicted the Commonwealth has suffered the most overdose deaths in its history, 2,290, which is an almost 9% increase over the prior year’s deaths. As we continue to battle through policy and enforcement, Senate Bill #2671 is on the wrong side of this fight.
It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
Gov. Charlie Baker is headed to the nation's capital Thursday for a meeting with Air Force brass and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal as Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield awaits word on whether it will host the newest F-35 fighter jets.
Just north of Connecticut, a liquor battle is set to take place this November at the ballot box in Massachusetts. If the Massachusetts Package Store Association (MPSA) is successful in garnering another 13,374 signatures to advance their ballot initiative, then they will have successfully beaten back repeated attacks from larger retail chains. The ballot initiative, which is being led by the MPSA, would make a few changes to the structure of Massachusetts’ current liquor laws.
