ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Supreme Court ruling could change gun laws in Massachusetts

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court struck down a New York law...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden signs gun legislation; NY lawmakers fight concealed carry ruling

There was a major step forward in the fight against gun violence Saturday as President Joe Biden signed the first significant piece of gun legislation in decades. While the law benefits New York, state legislators are also trying to work around the Supreme Court ruling that now makes it easier for everyone in the state to carry a gun in public. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumnews1.com

Webster Police chief says Supreme Court ruling won't change gun laws in Mass.

WEBSTER, Mass. - A local police chief said not much will change here in Massachusetts, in terms of the way people get a license to carry a firearm. The Supreme Court threw out a New York law that restricted access to concealed carry permits. It required applicants to show special cause for why they needed the gun. Police departments in Massachusetts oversee who are eligible for a license to carry.
WEBSTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signs order protecting abortion rights: ‘I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order Friday protecting abortion rights in the Bay State, coming just hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away access to reproductive health care for millions of women across the United States. “I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Gun Laws In Massachusetts#Struck Down#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Wbz Tv
MassLive.com

Massachusetts GOP files lawsuit against mail-in voting reform signed into law this week by Gov. Charlie Baker

A day after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a voting reforms package into law, the Massachusetts Republican Party on Thursday filed a lawsuit to overturn it. The so-called VOTES Act permanently expands early voting timelines and allows no-excuse voting by mail, a measure that MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons called unconstitutional on Thursday afternoon as his party filed his lawsuit to block the new legislation from taking effect.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller: State treasurer says Massachusetts should consider suspending gas tax

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has "more than enough funding" at its disposal to suspend the gas tax, pass his proposed tax relief plan and still invest in the state. Does state treasurer Deb Goldberg agree with the governor's assessment?Goldberg joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller."(Baker) is absolutely right. I don't think people realize just how much money we have in the bank," Goldberg saidThe Democrat said the state has greater than anticipated revenue coming out of the COVID pandemic, a feat she called "pretty incredible." Goldberg said the state has about $16 billion in the bank, and added she believes now is the time to provide tax relief against inflation and rising gas prices."I would say we are in very good shape," Goldberg said. "I do believe strongly that we need to find relief for people who are really suffering from inflation and the cost of gas."Keller @ Large: Part 2
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hampdenda.com

State Senate bill to provide drug traffickers with free, tax payer funded, lawyers to protect their drug money

June 23, 2022 -Springfield- Recently, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released the 2021 opioid related fatalities report for the State of Massachusetts. That reported indicted the Commonwealth has suffered the most overdose deaths in its history, 2,290, which is an almost 9% increase over the prior year’s deaths. As we continue to battle through policy and enforcement, Senate Bill #2671 is on the wrong side of this fight.
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
thebeveragejournal.com

CPSA News: A Liquor Battle is Being Waged to the North

Just north of Connecticut, a liquor battle is set to take place this November at the ballot box in Massachusetts. If the Massachusetts Package Store Association (MPSA) is successful in garnering another 13,374 signatures to advance their ballot initiative, then they will have successfully beaten back repeated attacks from larger retail chains. The ballot initiative, which is being led by the MPSA, would make a few changes to the structure of Massachusetts’ current liquor laws.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy