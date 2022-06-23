Hal Williamson, 72, Martin

Latest reports indicate a missing Fulton County boater has not been located following a search that started on Saturday in the Mississippi River. Thunderbolt News was told an unmanned boat was located down river from Hickman, near No.8 Island on Saturday. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials, along with other volunteers...
Randy Boyd considers the 2022 UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program participants as his classmates – and for good reason. He’s officially one of them. The University of Tennessee System president was announced as the fourth honorary graduate in the leadership program’s history during WestStar’s annual graduation event held June 21 at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt.
Rescue teams left Hickman’s Elvis Stahr Harbor on Monday morning in hopes of locating a missing boater. 48 year old Jason Jowers, of Fulton County, has been the subject of a search, since his unmanned boat was located on the Mississippi River on Saturday. Crews left the harbor this...
The Town of Hornbeak is without a Chief of Police. Former Chief, Scott McKnight, turned in his resignation letter effective June 15th. McKnight had served in Hornbeak for 10 months. In his letter, without naming names, McKnight said he decided to resign due to the “mockery and actions of the...
The Fulton Railroaders defeated the Hoptown Hoppers last night, 7-5. The Railroaders were down 5-4 in the top of the seventh inning when Wesley Mann homered on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. Ryan Evans was the winning pitcher for Fulton Railroaders. The hurler lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing...
