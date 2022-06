You never pray for an athlete to be injured unless of course you’re Kendrick Perkins and that athlete is LeBron James. During a recent appearance on the Old Man and the Three podcast, Perkins admitted that he once feared James. He also admitted that prior to Game 7 of a 2008 second-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, he prayed that James would suffer an injury.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO