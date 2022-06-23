SchoolsFirst Financial Corner

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people had to be rescued from a boat 100 miles off of Clearwater after their vessel was hit by lightning Saturday. The Coast Guard said they received an alert about the boat’s emergency and got in contact with the boat’s owner. She told them that her husband and other people were participating in a fishing tournament when the boat was struck by lightning.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO