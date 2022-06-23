ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SchoolsFirst Financial Corner

By FOX40
Fox40
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Marra from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union joins Studio40 to shed some light...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

How student loan forgiveness would impact California

(NEXSTAR) – While the Biden administration has forgiven roughly $25 billion in federal student debt, nearly 43 million Americans remain on the hook for roughly $1.6 trillion in loans. Earlier this month, President Biden indicated he is still considering federal student debt relief. Previous reports say he is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

CA lawmakers reach agreement to send gas and inflation relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom and Democratic leaders of the state legislature announced Sunday they reached a budget agreement that would provide direct payments to taxpayers in response to rising gas prices and inflation. The size of the payment would be based on income and family size....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

The California ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices

(NEXSTAR) – Looking to get the biggest bang for your buck? You won’t be able to stretch your dollar very far in San Francisco, where homes easily go for more than $1,000 per square foot. Popular parts of Los Angeles aren’t much better, and the insane real estate market the past couple years has made previously affordable places like Sacramento and Fresno out of reach for many Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Education
Fox40

The California native plants with the best chance of surviving drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are urging California residents to pivot to more sustainable gardening practices as the state’s drought crisis deepens. As of June 22, 97.8% of the Golden State is experiencing a “severe drought,” and most of California is suffering from “extreme drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Congressman Salud Carbajal discusses Roe v. Wade reversal, gun reform

(KTXL) — Congressman Salud Carbajal. D-Santa Barbara, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the Supreme court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Rep. Carbajal also discusses the bipartisan gun reform package approved in the House and Senate, as well as the red flag law provision...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

How far along in the process is California’s constitutional amendment related to abortion access?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Leader Anthony Rendon introduced Senate Constitutional Amendment 10 earlier this month in response to the leaked Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that signaled the highest court in the country was considering allowing states to restrict abortion access.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Security
Fox40

WATCH: Lightning hits boat off Florida; Coast Guard rescues 7

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people had to be rescued from a boat 100 miles off of Clearwater after their vessel was hit by lightning Saturday. The Coast Guard said they received an alert about the boat’s emergency and got in contact with the boat’s owner. She told them that her husband and other people were participating in a fishing tournament when the boat was struck by lightning.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy