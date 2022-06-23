Arthur C. Herweck Jr., 94, U.S. Marine

FRAMINGHAM – Mark A. Drews, 69, of Framingham, February 13, 2022, age 69. Devoted son of the late John T. and Anna T. (Quinn) Drews. Loving brother of John T. Drews, Jr. and his wife, Joyce, of Canton, Anne M. Collins of Walpole, and Marilyn E. Drews of Walpole. Cherished uncle of Kellie M. van Avery and her husband, Christopher, of Virginia, Jon J. Drews and his wife, Jennie, of Weymouth, Kimberlie E. Thompson and her husband, Michael, of Germany, Jason Drews and his husband, Daniel Albanese, of Tillson, New York, Judith A. Salcido and her husband, Joseph, of Ladera Ranch, California, Brian J. Collins and his wife, Katherine, of Medfield; and great-uncle of 10 grandnieces and nephews.
