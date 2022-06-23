Arthur C. Herweck Jr., 94, U.S. Marine

FRAMINGHAM – We are sad to announce that on June 18, 2022, the snappy dressing and wickedly funny Robert P. Morse Jr, 51, of Framingham passed away. Son of the late Robert P. Morse Sr., Bobby is survived by his beautiful wife, Johanna (Bloom) Morse and incredible children, Jacob, Benjamin and Lillianna; along with his dear mother, Patricia (Bliss) Morse and beloved Grandmother, Anna (McMannis) Bliss. Bob leaves behind his siblings who he loved and admired: Kathy and Brian Williams and Sharon and John Stournaras, and his older sister, Susan (Morse) De La Rosa who preceded him in death. He will especially be missed by his many nieces and nephews, who adored his witty antics and infectious smile.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO