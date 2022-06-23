ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Arthur C. Herweck Jr., 94, U.S. Marine

FRAMINGHAM _ Arthur C. Herweck Jr., 94, Boston, and Hudson Florida passed assed peacefully in Boston on June 16, 2022. Arthur was born in 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, and then grew up in Boston were he graduated from high school. He...

Robert F. Galvin Jr., 63, Transportation Manager

FRAMINGHAM – Robert F. Galvin Jr., 63, of Framingham, formerly of Ashland, MA died on Tuesday June 21, 2022 in the arms of his beloved life partner. Bob loved his children, grandchildren and family, his dogs and going fishing in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. He was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed listening to music, and buying everything for his grandchildren.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Donna Dunbar-Boria, 59

FRAMINGHAM – Donna R. Dunbar-Boria of Framingham passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 22, 2022. Survived by her long term partner Granville Logan, devoted mother of Luis Vasquez and his fiancé Chris Sanders, Jessica Boria and her husband Mickey Demos and Cliff Logan. Loving grandmother of Madison, Emmanuel and Nysaiah. Cherished sister of Edison, Janet, Daniel, Richard, Tina and the late Scotty. Daughter of the late Edison and Marie Alana (Sabatelle) Dunbar. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Mary Margaret (Mullen) O'Connor, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Mary Margaret (Mullen) O'Connor, 90, of Framingham, passed peacefully at home on June 17, 2022. Born in Milford, the daughter of Marion (Lahey) and James Mullen, "Mae" led a life of light and laughter. A 1949 graduate of St. Mary's High School (Milford), she...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Thira Suriyamongkol, 76

ASHLAND – Thira Suriyamongkol passed away June 9, 2022 while visiting Bangkok, Thailand. Born December 26 1945, in Thailand, Thira is survived by his wife, Martha, and their children Terry, Cara and Paul. Thira came to the United States in 1968 to attend Boston College, where he met Martha.
ASHLAND, MA
Police: Missing Lowell Teen Could Be Framingham

LOWELL – A Missing Lowell teen could be in the Framingham area, said Lowell Police. Rhaissa DeSouza, 16-year-old female is missing. The 5'2", brown hair, brown eyes teen was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sweatshirt, & light pink Nike Air sneakers. Anyone w/info regarding the whereabouts...
LOWELL, MA
'Green Politics' Art Exhibit at Goodnow Library in July

SUDBURY – Goodnow Library announced today, June 27, its July art exhibit showcasing an international poster collection by Stephen Lewis. "Green Politics" features posters that reflect upon important environmental issues such as renewable energy, global warming, fracking, elimination of nuclear weapons, cloning, genetically modified plants, protecting forests, and more.
SUDBURY, MA
Framingham High Hires 5th Vice Principal

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High will add a fifth vice principal and eliminate the associate principal role for the 2022-2023 school year. Associate Principal Mark McGillivray retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach said she is re-organizing administration at the high school and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Mark A. Drews, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Mark A. Drews, 69, of Framingham, February 13, 2022, age 69. Devoted son of the late John T. and Anna T. (Quinn) Drews. Loving brother of John T. Drews, Jr. and his wife, Joyce, of Canton, Anne M. Collins of Walpole, and Marilyn E. Drews of Walpole. Cherished uncle of Kellie M. van Avery and her husband, Christopher, of Virginia, Jon J. Drews and his wife, Jennie, of Weymouth, Kimberlie E. Thompson and her husband, Michael, of Germany, Jason Drews and his husband, Daniel Albanese, of Tillson, New York, Judith A. Salcido and her husband, Joseph, of Ladera Ranch, California, Brian J. Collins and his wife, Katherine, of Medfield; and great-uncle of 10 grandnieces and nephews.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Stapleton Vice Principal Headed to McCarthy Elementary

FRAMINGHAM – Stapleton Elementary Vice Principal Lisa DiDonato will become the new vice principal at McCarthy Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. DiDonato became the vice principal at Stapleton Elementary in the 2020-21 school year. McCarthy Vice Principal Jean Nolan will retire as of June 30, 2022. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
John Y. Cheng, 83, Marketing & Sales Manager

FRAMINGHAM – John Y. Cheng of Framingham, passed away peacefully at the age of 83, surrounded by his family, on Monday June 20, 2022. John was born in Xing Hua City, Jiangsu Province, China, in 1938. He immigrated to the United States from Taiwan in 1965, and married Delia...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassDOT: Overnight Ramp Closures at Route 9/126 June 26-27

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 westbound ramps to Route 126 northbound and Beacon Street in Framingham. The work will require temporary overnight closures as outlined below. The Route 9 westbound ramp to Beacon...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Janet (Fondabella) Richard, 71, Librarian

NATICK – Janet (Fondabella) Richard, 71, of Natick passed away on Tuesday June 14, 2022. Born in New Haven CT, she was the daughter of the late Betty (Sarengovich) and Salvatore Fondabella, she was the beloved wife of Roy V. Richard of Natick. Janet was the devoted mother of Simon Richard of San Francisco CA, and Ryan Richard of Bethel ME. She was the sister of Gail Sullivan of Cheshire CT, and the proud grandmother of Julian and Naima Richard.
NATICK, MA
Holliston Youth Injured in NH ATV Crash

BERLIN, NEW HAMPSHIRE – A Holliston youth was injured in an ATV crash at Jericho State Park in New Hampshire on Thursday, June 23. About 3:40 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were informed of an ATV crash involving a youth operator on Brook Road in Jericho State Park. Berlin Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as members of Berlin EMS and a Conservation Officer.
BERLIN, NH
Robert Paul Morse Jr., 51

FRAMINGHAM – We are sad to announce that on June 18, 2022, the snappy dressing and wickedly funny Robert P. Morse Jr, 51, of Framingham passed away. Son of the late Robert P. Morse Sr., Bobby is survived by his beautiful wife, Johanna (Bloom) Morse and incredible children, Jacob, Benjamin and Lillianna; along with his dear mother, Patricia (Bliss) Morse and beloved Grandmother, Anna (McMannis) Bliss. Bob leaves behind his siblings who he loved and admired: Kathy and Brian Williams and Sharon and John Stournaras, and his older sister, Susan (Morse) De La Rosa who preceded him in death. He will especially be missed by his many nieces and nephews, who adored his witty antics and infectious smile.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Glenna (Duboyce) Jennings, 97, Leonard Morse Hospital & Lookout Farm Employee

NATICK – Glenna M. (Duboyce) Jennings, of Natick, passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at age 97. Born in Enosburg Falls VT, she was a daughter of the late Hazel (Wing) and Roy Duboyce. Glenna was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Jennings, and the devoted mother of James Jennings and his wife Judy of Framingham, Leonard Jennings and his partner Diane Morrill, Ann White and her husband Robert, and Sandra Dugan and her husband Thomas all of Natick. She was the sister of the late Harold Duboyce, Marjorie Corbin, and Blanche Bowman. Glenna was the loving "Nanny" of nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
NATICK, MA
