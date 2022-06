NEW YORK - Planned Parenthood of Greater New York has been preparing for a day like today for years. The organization that argues abortion is health care has made it their mission to make sure everyone receives the care they need. So, in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, they’ll be increasing appointment availability by 20% and expanding in-person services in parts of the state as well as telehealth medicine to accommodate anticipated demand.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO