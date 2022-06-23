ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

‘Moving forward in life’: St. Vincent’s Place in SE Bend putting final touches on 10-unit homeless village

By Kelsey McGee
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3el6It_0gKMFRg900

(Update: Adding video, comments from St. Vincent De Paul executive director)

Public invited to open house Friday and Saturday ; first residents expected in August

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent's Place has been under construction for more than a year and is just about set to make a big difference in the lives and future of some homeless individuals.

The 10-unit village is right behind St. Vincent de Paul in southeast Bend. It was expected to open back in March, but was set back due to supply issues.

The village has 10 sleeping units and a community building with bathrooms, showers, laundry and a kitchen. Ten men and women, older than 18, are going to be able to move into the units. They are expected to move in some time in August.

Gary Hewitt, the executive director of St. Vincent de Paul of Bend, explained Thursday how it will work.

"We have an application process, and then an assessment of that individual-- so we're looking at what obstacles are standing in that person's path to success," Hewitt said. "Then we're looking at creating an action plan, which will have possibly weekly or monthly goals that they can overcome. Hopefully, by the end of their action plan, they will take down all the barriers that have prevented them from moving forward in life."

Along with the action plan, there will be a curfew, weekly chores and weekly meetings, among other rules.

"This is not a landlord/tenant situation. It is an emergency shelter," Hewitt said. "There are no illegal drugs, alcohol, or marijuana allowed. A mandatory drug test is required before being accepted into the program. Villagers are required to be on site between the hours of 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM, though exceptions will be made for work. No overnight guests will be allowed."

He said the village function much like the Bethlehem Inn.

"It is meant to be a hand up with support and encouragement," he said. "However, with that in mind, there are a lot of rules intended to offer structure and to help create a positive environment where all villagers can feel safe and secure."

St. Vincent's Place is considered a two-year program, but Hewitt said the hope is that people move on before that.

"It's actually a zero-rent program," Hewitt said. " We're an emergency shelter, and as such we are not charging any rent. We are encouraging people that stay here to participate in a matching savings program."

For the first six months, rent will be free, and then six months of $100 a month for matching funds and savings accounts. The second year, it will increase to $200 a month, and it will be matched. When a person leaves, they will have $6,000 to help them move into another place.

Community Health and Resource Manager Isaac Montoya will be living on the grounds and will be in charge of the village, which cost about $850,000 to build.

There will be an open house for the public to see the village and learn about the program on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 950 SE Third Street.

The post ‘Moving forward in life’: St. Vincent’s Place in SE Bend putting final touches on 10-unit homeless village appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 2

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s new Lighthouse Navigation Center aims to help the houseless gain autonomy, stability

“It’s exciting, you know, to see that there’s still compassion to be found, there’s still help to be found, and it’s not just that homeless people are a lesser class of people," Kevin Papazian said Monday. "It’s nice to see people treating homeless individuals as if they’re still human." The post Bend’s new Lighthouse Navigation Center aims to help the houseless gain autonomy, stability appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Society
centraloregondaily.com

2nd annual ‘Prideville’ event takes over Pioneer Park in Prineville

The second annual Prideville Festival took over Pioneer Park outside the Crook County Courthouse on Sunday afternoon. From noon to 5 p.m., local musicians played while hundreds of guests meandered among the booths. With temperatures in the 90’s, it was still cooler than it was during last year’s celebration, which...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

BPRD opens Alpenglow Community Park in Southeast Bend

The Bend Park and Recreation District announced the opening of the Alpenglow Community Park in Southeast Bend. Located at 61049 SE 15th Street, a half mile north of Knott Road, the 37-acre park will serve as a “hub” for recreation activities, community gatherings, opportunities to enjoy nature and connections to trails, according to BPRD.
BEND, OR
kolomkobir.com

A 40,000-Acre Hunter’s Paradise in the Heart of Oregon

Ochoco Ranch, an enormous private, pristine estate in Central Oregon, is a recreational hunter’s dream come true. It was listed in March 2021 by Greg and Robin Yeakel of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, who noted that it’s the largest timbered property on the west side of the Ochoco Mountains and one of the larger parcels in Central Oregon.
PRINEVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent S Place
centraloregondaily.com

Native plants take center stage at Sunriver festival

Central Oregon’s natural flora was on display Saturday at the 32nd annual Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival. The event held at the Sunriver Nature Center offered an up close look at native plants. And those attending had a chance to learn about the native pollinators that keep our ecosystem...
SUNRIVER, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTVZ News Channel 21

Disaster response organization Team Rubicon helping Warm Springs tribes with wildfire risk mitigation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the last several years, several wildfires have affected the Warm Springs community. In June of 2021, the S-503 fire destroyed approximately 7,000 acres. With wildfire season coming, it is essential to do what can be done to reduce the damage caused during a wildfire event. The Emergency Manager of The post Disaster response organization Team Rubicon helping Warm Springs tribes with wildfire risk mitigation appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins announces he’ll retire in a week; Larry Seymour set to take the helm

Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins announced Friday his decision to retire from the Prineville Police Department in just a week, on Friday, July 1, and his successor, Captain Larry Seymour, is ready to become his successor. The post Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins announces he’ll retire in a week; Larry Seymour set to take the helm appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

8-hour standoff with barricaded man at La Pine home ends in his arrest on numerous charges

An eight-hour standoff at a La Pine home that involved the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team ended early Monday morning with the arrest of a 42-year-old La Pine man on assault, burglary and other charges, deputies said. The post 8-hour standoff with barricaded man at La Pine home ends in his arrest on numerous charges appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy