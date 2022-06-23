ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Los Alamos County Lifts All Fire Restrictions Immediately!

The Fire Marshal’s Office with the Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) has announced that all fire restrictions for Los Alamos County are lifted, effective immediately. According to officials, this decision was...

rrobserver.com

Monsoon relief comes early for firefighters

A U.S. Forest Service member stationed along Forest Road 333 on Thursday in the Sandia Mountains. Officials announced they will reopen most of the state’s national forests after an early monsoon onset quelled fire concerns. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) The last few months could be summed up by a...
ENVIRONMENT
ladailypost.com

SFNF Personal-use Fuelwood Permit Sales Start Monday

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will begin selling personal-use fuelwood permits when offices open 8 a.m. Monday, June 27. Permits can be purchased in person at forest headquarters in Santa Fe and the offices in Española, Coyote and Cuba. The Jemez District will initially sell permits over the phone.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest to begin selling fuelwood permits June 27

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest will begin selling personal-use fuelwood permits June 27. Permits can be purchased in person at forest headquarters in Santa Fe and at offices in Española, Coyote, and Cuba. The Jemez District will sell permits over the phone. Fuel wood permit sales were delayed this year because of […]
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

SFNF: Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District Remains Closed Due To Fire Activity, Post-Fire Impacts, Predicted Precipitation Raises Risk Of Flash Flooding In Canyons

SANTA FE – The Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) is still closed to the public due to fire activities related to the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires and potential post-fire impacts, including flash flooding and dangerous debris flow. Closure Order No. 10-508,...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Clerk’s Office Completes Canvass Process To Certify And Finalize Los Alamos County 2022 Primary Election Results

Canvass Board Member Heath Davis, standing, Canvass Board Member Betty Ann Gunther and Canvass Board Member Cameron Counters. Photo by County Clerk Naomi Maestas. The Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office has completed the required canvass process to certify and finalize the results of the 2022 Primary Election, held Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Power restored after outages in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Power has been restored to customers in Santa Fe after PNM initially reported multiple power outages in Santa Fe around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning. No information has been released on the number of people affected by the outages. Outages can be viewed online at https://www.pnm.com/search-an-outage. No information has been released at this time on […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Santa Fe in the last week

(STACKER) Regular gas prices dipped below $5 per gallon nationally over the last week, hovering at $4.94 on June 23, according to AAA. The automotive group released their Fourth of July road trip predictions this week, which showed 42 million people plan to travel by car for the holiday weekend—a new record despite high gas prices.
SANTA FE, NM
vigourtimes.com

This Is the Healthiest County in America

– — If you’re looking for a place where you can live your healthiest life, you don’t necessarily have to narrow it down to a specific city.US News & World Report has ranked counties in America in this regard, examining almost 3,000 of them across nearly 90 metrics. Those metrics fall under 10 broad categories that affect the health of a community in one way or another: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure. Los Alamos County in Mexico comes out on top of the list. Here, the full top 10:
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In White Rock: WRVC Volunteer Debbie Baker

On the job in White Rock Wednesday is volunteer Debbie Baker at the White Rock Visitor Center (WRVC) at 115 N.M. 4. Baker has volunteered since 2018. The Visitor Center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For information, call 505.672.3183. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
rrobserver.com

Placitas woman receives grant to make her home safe

Imagine living in a mobile home without light or water. There are animals digging in the front yard every day. Now imagine not being able to hear anything in that living situation. That is life for 62-year-old Charlene Gonzalez in Placitas, who is deaf. For months, Gonzalez was without running...
PLACITAS, NM

