ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A Random Woman Tried To Kiss Steph Curry During Warriors’ Championship Parade

By Bruce Goodwin II
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKSmA_0gKM1vqw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxzvZ_0gKM1vqw00

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


T here’s nothing wrong with shaking hands and kissing babies once you’ve solidified yourself as an NBA dynasty , right?

Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors were celebrating their fourth championship ring, and during the parade, Stephen Curry found himself on the receiving end of that unwanted kiss. The team periodically got off the busses and floats they were riding in to get closer to the crowds that helped them celebrate their historic win. However, one lady got a little too excited and tried to plant one on him while he was being distracted by taking a photo with another fan.

She got as far as wrapping her arms around the sharpshooter’s neck before he got hip to what was happening and immediately began to pull away and turn his head. Security then intervened and completely separated the two parties before anything else weird happened.

The act was an invasion of privacy, and it’s even more egregious that it was done in the age of COVID-19 , where contact with strangers has been frowned upon.

This is only the latest security issue the Warriors have been embroiled in as a Klay Thompson impersonator –portrayed by YouTube prankster Dawson Gurley– not only snuck into Chase Center before Game 2 of the NBA Finals but also finessed his way onto the court to shoot around for 10 minutes.

“An individual falsely impersonated a Warriors player in a deliberate attempt to access unauthorized areas within Chase Center,” a Warriors spokesperson said in an email. “These actions have resulted in a lifetime ban from both Chase Center and Kaiser Permanente Arena.”

Gurley was subsequently banned from Chase Center for life after repeatedly compromising the arena’s security. He even shared the official letter of his ban on Twitter, which was signed by the arena’s vice president of security, Brian J. Herbert.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy