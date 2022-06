On the job in White Rock Wednesday is Branch Manager Veronica Encinas receiving stuffies from Lora Stupka, 5, and Evelyn Stupka, 9, at the White Rock Library. The stuffies were dropped off until 6 p.m. and spent the night with the librarians at the library. At 9 a.m. Thursday the children returned to pick up their stuffies, have a little breakfast treat, hear stories and see a slideshow of the shenanigans their fluffy friends got into overnight.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO