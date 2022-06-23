ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa cattle association optimistic about transparency bill passage

By Jared Strong
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small herd of cattle graze in a western Iowa pasture. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Federal legislation aimed at aiding small cattle producers appears to have enough Republican support to pass the U.S. Senate, according to the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. Such support for the Cattle Price...

Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republican representatives oppose gun reform bill due to constitutional concerns

Most of Iowa’s Republican federal representatives said they voted against bipartisan legislation to address gun violence because it might threaten Americans’ constitutional rights.  The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act increases background checks for people ages 18 to 21 who are buying a gun and allocates millions of dollars for mental health and school safety programs. “There […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republican representatives oppose gun reform bill due to constitutional concerns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds poised to make fifth Supreme Court appointment

Five people have applied to succeed the lone remaining Democrat-appointed justice of the Iowa Supreme Court — Justice Brent Appel, who is required by law to retire this year because of his age. The Iowa Judicial Branch on Monday announced the following applicants: — Timothy Gartin, an Ames attorney, city council member and Iowa State […] The post Reynolds poised to make fifth Supreme Court appointment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
