Paul McCartney fans are still torn over the former the rocker’s use of a Johnny Depp clip in his shows. Even though he’s been using the clip, which is taken from his 2012 music video “My Valentine,” for almost a decade now, concertgoers at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday were still “baffled” by the video. One Twitter user described it as, “a completely unasked for and pointless show of Aging Male Pop Star solidarity with men who hurt women,” adding, “They’re all loathsome.” “Everyone around me was completely baffled about if it was or wasn’t Johnny Depp! The set was boring enough...

MUSIC ・ 15 MINUTES AGO