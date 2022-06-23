ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Women in sports celebrate 50 years of Title IX, reflect on progress

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Thursday. is the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX. Title IX is a federal law that was passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. Nick Storm...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Rochesterfest wraps up with '1860s Base Ball' tradition

(ABC 6 News) - Rochesterfest wrapped up on Sunday with the traditional 1860s Base Ball game at the History Center of Olmsted County. "We play by the rules of 1860 when baseball was first developed and so we have no gloves and it's not because we're trying to be tough. They weren't invented yet," captain and manager of the Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester Corky Gaskell said.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Hayfield's Anna Bamlet on legion softball now in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) -- On Monday June 20, the first-ever District 1 legion softball game was played, the two teams involved players from Hayfield and Southland's softball rosters. One player from Hayfield is Anna Bamlet, a recent graduate who discussed the significance of finally having legion competition for softball in Minnesota.
KAAL-TV

Honkers slam Bucks 17-11 in high-scoring contest

(ABC 6 News) -- The Waterloo Bucks could not live with its last failure against the Honkers. Where did that bring them? Back to Rochester... The Honkers geared up for their third matchup in the past five days with Waterloo hoping to break a two-game skid. Jumping to the fifth inning, it was already a whopping 11-3 score in favor of Rochester as Caleb Lingenfelter gave up a base hit to Waterloo's Colin Kasperbauer. The ball grounded to right field allowing a buck to score but it was still a steep deficit.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Sports
Rochester, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Society
CBS Minnesota

Rachel Evangelisto makes history as first Indigenous woman to win Miss Minnesota crown

MINNEAPOLIS -- History was made with the newly crowned Miss Minnesota on Friday in Eden Prairie, as 25-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was the first Indigenous woman to win the crown.Evangelisto describes the moments before she found out she won."I was standing there shaking, just waiting for whatever was going to come next," said Evangelisto, "And then, I think, I blacked out. As soon as they put this [crown] on my head, I just remember going like, 'Stop, I need to appreciate this and what's happening in my life right now.'"Evangelisto is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
winonapost.com

Winona manufacturer Miller Ingenuity marks 75 years

One of Winona’s enduring manufacturing successes and a global leader in railroad parts, Miller Ingenuity celebrated its 75th anniversary on June 23. Company leaders and local and state officials heralded the milestone and highlighted the company’s unique approach to technology and management. Miller Felpax, as Miller Ingenuity was...
WINONA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Woman’s Recent Photo Shows “End Of World” Sky – Is It Real?

I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Scholarships#Abc#Division
KAAL-TV

Hormel Institute in Austin celebrates 80th anniversary

(ABC 6 News) - The Hormel Institute in Austin celebrated its 80th anniversary Friday. Started in 1942 by Jay C. Hormel, The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota has a nearly eight-decade history of making significant scientific discoveries aimed at improving the health of the world. Speakers at the event included...
AUSTIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KAAL-TV

Rochester pool rates to lower starting Monday

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester residents will soon be able to access public pools at a lower rate starting Monday. The Rochester City Council approved $50,000 in contingency funding to support decreased fees for those wishing to utilize City pools. New Daily Fees for Pools starting June 27:. First Youth...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Pro-Choice supporters gather in Rochester

(ABC 6 News)- In light of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Pro-Choice supporters gathered outside the Olmsted County Government Center Saturday afternoon to protest the ruling. Joining them was Aleta Borrud a Minnesota senate candidate, who believes that decisions about abortion shouldn't be left up to the government.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store at 2432 London Road in Duluth. Also, a winning $50,000 ticket was sold at a Marathon...
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy