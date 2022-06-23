CCSD, Cuba Police Seeking Missing Juveniles From Cuba Area

(Washington County, MO) Three Washington County office employees and one former employee are facing charges of stealing from Washington County. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing. It is alleged each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. A probable cause statement filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control indicates Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. Daniel Jones & Associates completed an audit on May 24th and discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO