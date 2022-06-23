ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba, MO

CCSD, Cuba Police Seeking Missing Juveniles From Cuba Area

By Editorial
Sullivan Independent News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Cuba Police Department are seeking the publics help in locating two missing juveniles from the Cuba...

www.mysullivannews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Weekend shooting leaves one dead in northern Jefferson County

(Byrnes Mill) A Franklin County teenager is dead after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a residence in the 3500 block of West Ford Drive in Byrnes Mill. Major Andy Sides says deputies responded to the gas station at Route PP and Highway 30 shortly before 1:30 where they encountered a small group of mostly teenagers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, MO
City
Cuba, MO
Crawford County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Rolla, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Victims in Pine Lawn double homicide identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to help the North County Police Cooperative in the investigation of a double homicide in Pine Lawn. The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue when officers responded to a call for shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later pronounced dead. Sunday, police identified the victims as 19-year-old Jacob Pierce, of Arnold, and 24-year-old Markco Willingham, of St. Louis.
Sullivan Independent News

Union Man Charged After Victim Hospitalized, Other Suspects Being Sought

A Union man was charged with assault after an altercation June 18 that left a victim hospitalized. Chris Endicott, 35, faces one count of first-degree assault. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. Authorities are searching for other people that may have been involved. According to the Franklin County...
UNION, MO
KMOV

Fire in Sullivan leaves 7 burn victims, house a total loss

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- Seven people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Sullivan, Missouri, Sunday morning. The Sullivan Fire Protection District tells News 4 it responded to the fire in the 600 block of Elizabeth around 9:45 a.m. Six burn victims were already outside the residence but one was still inside when firefighters arrived. Firefighters searched through the flames in the home and found the seventh victim within a few minutes.
SULLIVAN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Juveniles#Ccsd#Crawford County Dispatch
5 On Your Side

Woman charged with evidence tampering in disappearance of Ste. Genevieve Co. woman

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged with a crime Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a Ste. Genevieve County woman last month. Teresa Baumgartner was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong. Wilfong was reported missing on May 25 and her body was found buried inside a barn structure on June 18.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were seriously injured after a wreck at the intersection of Route B and Evergreen Drive in Jefferson City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Levon Cumpton, 51, of Wardsville, was driving a 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle and was attempting to make a left turn when a The post Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kfmo.com

Washington County Employees Facing Charges

(Washington County, MO) Three Washington County office employees and one former employee are facing charges of stealing from Washington County. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing. It is alleged each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. A probable cause statement filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control indicates Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. Daniel Jones & Associates completed an audit on May 24th and discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Teen dies from overdose in Arnold parking lot

ARNOLD, Mo. – Police are investigating after a teenager died from an apparent overdose Friday morning in Arnold. The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Friday outside of the Walgreens in the 3900 block of Vogel Road. Police say she was reportedly found unconscious inside of a vehicle.
KRMS Radio

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

An early-morning traffic stop in Iberia comes to an end with two suspects arrested and about half-a-pound of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl taken off the street. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the traffic stop happened along highway-42 with the assistance of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force. Arrested were 38-year-old Geneva Berry, of Iberia, and 52-year-old Lisa Kenyon, of Camdenton. Both are charged with first-degree trafficking drugs and delivery of a controlled substance. They were taken to the Miller County Jail. Bond, for both, was set at $125,000.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Branson two vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured

Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy