Supreme Court rolls back NY’s concealed weapon restriction

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Supreme Court has struck down a law on New...

CBS New York

NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
FL Radio Group

NY Leaders React to Passage of Nat’l Gun Control Law

President Biden has signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into the law. Touted as the most significant gun control legislation in 30 years, the law, among other things, enhance background checks for anyone under 21 looking to purchase a firearm and invest more money into mental health. New York elected...
CBS New York

SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact N.Y. governor's race

NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
963thebuzzer.com

NY lawmakers, candidates react to Roe v. Wade reversal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Elected officials and candidates in New York are reacting after today’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is satisfied with the ruling, saying she will always stand for the unborn. She calls on Democrats to “respect the law” and condemn acts of intimidation.
NEWS10 ABC

Local reaction to SCOTUS ruling striking down New York gun law

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From gun shop owners to lawmakers, people from across the Capital Region are reacting to the Supreme Court decision on a New York gun law. The state’s long-standing concealed carry law was struck down by the court Thursday. “I think it’s common sense,” said Craig Serafini, the owner of Upstate […]
CBS New York

Adams: Gun carry rules still apply after SCOTUS ruling

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have teams analyzing the Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York's concealed carry law to figure out ways to put limits on guns. For now, the mayor and NYPD commissioner are making it clear that the old rules still apply, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. "We cannot allow New York to become the wild, Wild West," Adams said.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  Adams and his top aides wasted no time meeting to analyze the Supreme Court decision. But while the mayor said on a scale of one to 10 it was "very close...
pix11.com

New Yorkers react to Supreme Court ruling

Some New Yorkers were angered by the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. 3 bodies found in Queens home may have been there …. 1 dead, 4 injured when car hits pedestrians in Brooklyn: …. Sizzling heat over Pride weekend in NY, NJ. New Yorkers protest Roe v. Wade...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
