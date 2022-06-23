ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

Divide events June 23-29

By Kathleen Mendenhall
 3 days ago

PJ Storytime and Stuffed Animal Sleepover 6 p.m. at the Georgetown Library. Come to storytime in your PJ’s and bring your stuffed animal to leave at the sleepover. Kids go home and can pick up the stuffed animal on Friday. Open mic at Marco’s Café 7221 Highway 49...

KCRA.com

$8,500 worth of gas cards handed out to Sacramento families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
villagelife.com

Red Hawk leveling up with amusement center, hotel

Red Hawk Casino’s new amusement complex and hotel are bringing new entertainment and resort experiences to the West Slope and both projects are anticipated to open later this year. Red Hawk executives say the 85,000-square-foot amusement complex, located on the casino floor above the parking garage, will become a...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

From rib cook-offs to parades and soccer tournaments to salsa dancing, this weekend in the Sacramento region is jam-packed with activities for the whole family. Here's a running list of events happening across the region. Placer County Fair. The fun is underway in Placer County with the fair bringing rides,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County Fair in Roseville Day 2

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Fair returns for Day number two! Get ready to have some fun. A record turnout is expected at the 2022 Placer County Fair and with Day 1 in the books, things are heating up for Friday night’s action. Follow us over on FB for fair photo updates.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CalMatters

California students capture images of school life during COVID

As part of the “Student Reflections: Looking Back on School during COVID” series, students in each community were given disposable cameras to document their own experiences. They photographed their friends, classrooms, changing mask mandates, recess, after school activities and senior prom.  On what it was like for her students to take pictures for the project, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Owners of Boatworks in Tahoe City reimagine space

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A Tahoe City staple, the Boatworks is being completely reimagined, as the owners announce changes for Boatworks Mall and the Inn at Boatworks. The Inn at Boatworks was built in 1958 and the Mall was built in 1978, long before environmental regulations worked to make sure construction protected Lake Tahoe. For many years it served as a boatyard, hence the name.
TAHOE CITY, CA
12tomatoes.com

Teenager Caught On Camera Returning Wallet Loaded With Cash

This teenager made a decision that we would not expect a lot of other kids to make if we are being very honest. If the average kid makes this find, they are probably headed to the mall as fast as their legs will carry them. This is the story of a kid who has a heart of gold and is always willing to do the right thing.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Burned boat to remain in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Janniro records second scratch main-event victory in a row at Fast Fridays in Auburn

Ten-time AMA National Speedway Champion Billy Janniro picked up his third scratch main-event victory and second in a row of the Fast Fridays season. Janniro seems to have figured out the tricky oval this season at Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway and was again perfect in the scratch program, winning his heat, semifinal and the main to come away as fastest man of the night in the sixth week of the season.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Several unrelated shootings occurred in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Hike Into Tahoe National Forest To Stop Lightning-Caused Tree Fire

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters had to hike into the Tahoe National Forest on Thursday to battle a tree fire that was apparently started by lightning. California saw more than 66,000 lightning strikes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. The tree that caught fire near Donner Lake. (Credit: Cal Fire) The barrage was one of the most extreme seen in years – with about a third of them being cloud-to-ground strikes, officials with the National Lightning Detection Network said. A vast majority of the lightning strikes were registered down in Southern California, but Northern California also saw some action. Case in point, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service announced that they responded to a lightning-caused tree fire above Donner Lake on Thursday evening. Firefighters had to hike for about a mile until they reached the fire on Schallenberger Ridge. Crews had to fell the tree to fully put out the flames, Cal Fire says. Firefighters will continue to be on high alert in case any lingering problems remain after the thunderstorm.  
ACCIDENTS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Firefighters Gaining Control of Wildfire in Winters

Wildfire in Winters Nearly Contained, Evacuation Orders Lifted. A fast-moving wildfire burning in Winters, California, is now 90 percent contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted. Cal Fire officials said the Wintu Fire burning in the small Yolo County town bordering Solano County has burned nearly 110 acres. Evacuation During...
WINTERS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pinecrest Fire holding at 10 acres, evacuations lifted

PALERMO, Calif. 10 P.M UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says all evacuation warnings and order have been lifted. CAL FIRE Butte County says the Pinecrest Fire burning in Palermo is holding at 10 acres and the forward progress has been slowed. CAL FIRE adds that no structures have...
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Recycling yard catches fire in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are working to gain control of a fire at a steel recovery plant in Sutter County. The fire is located at the Empire Steel facility on North Township Road, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. There are no threats to structures but authorities are...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA

