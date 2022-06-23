Firefighters respond to brush fire in Antelope Valley

Several fire departments were engaged with a multi-building, Second Alarm fire in Downey Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m., and quickly spread from the first, fully-involved building before spreading to a pair of adjacent structures in the immediate area on Erickson Avenue and Consuelo Street.All of the buildings were reportedly abandoned. As firefighters battled the fire, four different departments assisted in containment including Downey Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs, Fire Department and Compton Fire Department. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and no injuries had yet been reported.
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a hydrant sending gallons of water gushing skyward early Sunday morning, June 26, 2022. Los Angeles… Read more "Traffic Collision Shears Hydrant Sending Water Skyward"
A brush fire broke out in Sunland Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze was between half an acre and 1 acre in size just before 11 p.m. in the 11200 block of North Big Tujunga Canyon, and LAFD and Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters are on scene, the LAFD said in an alert.
LOS ANGELES - A Sawtelle-area crash involving three vehicles and an unknown number of pedestrians left six people hurt, including an elderly woman who suffered critical injuries. The crash happened at 2200 S. Sawtelle Blvd. and was reported at 2:58 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A man reported trapped in a construction trench on Friday, June 24, was determined deceased at the scene by responding firefighters in the Sun Valley Neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the 8400 block...
Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call of an “attempt robbery” on Centre Drive in the City of industry early Sunday morning, June 26. 2022. Sheriffs received more information that a U-Haul truck attempted to ram into a bicycle shop to break...
One person was taken to the hospital Friday night following a Saugus crash after a vehicle hit a wall. At around 8:20 p.m. first responders received reports of a traffic crash on Bouquet Canyon Road and Benz Street in Saugus, according to a spokesperson w062422ith the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
One person was killed and another airlifted in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Templin Highway north of Castaic on Saturday morning, according to Bernard Peters, Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising fire dispatcher. Peters said the Fire Department received the call at 9:42 a.m. According to Officer Moises...
A Glendora home sustained considerable damage during a fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Los Angeles County Fire Department crews dispatched to the scene on E. Bennett Avenue were able to contain the flames within an hour. With Sky2 overhead, large plumes of...
A dramatic brush fire erupted Thursday afternoon in Sylmar, which threatened a nearby neighborhood of homes and prompting a massive response from firefighters on the ground and in a helicopter overhead.
The boy, who is believed to be 9-years-old, was swimming with family members at Lake Elsinore. His family members noticed he was struggling and attempted to help the child before they lost sight of him.
Santa Clarita Valley Water, assisted by Los Angeles County Public Works, is working on emergency road repairs on The Old Road, from Market Drive North and Constitution Avenue, after a water mainline break caused damage to the road. The Old Road is shut down in both directions between Market Drive...
Some good news for a La Mirada family on Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies have located David Eric Anderson, who went missing earlier this week. It’s unclear when or exactly how deputies managed to locate Anderson. Anderson, 53, suffers from mental health issues, according to LA County...
A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store’s entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Officials identified on Friday a 24-year-old man who was hit and killed by a Metrolink train in the Santa Clarita. The deadly train incident was reported about 10:40 a.m. Monday between the Newhall and Sylmar stations and involved AV Line Train Number 212, which was headed to Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.
A man died this afternoon in the waters off Big Dume Beach. Little information was immediately available as to the circumstances of the victim’s death or his identity. A water rescue took place around 3 p.m. just below Cliffside Dr., with some initial reports indicating a boat had overturned, though this has yet to be […]
The post Man Dies at Big Dume Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the victim was a resident of West Hollywood. A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot late Saturday night in Woodland Hills. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles […]
A heat wave swept through Southern California Sunday as temperatures soared above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland. Sunday's high reached 104 degrees in Woodland Hills, where a high of 102 was forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearby West Hills reached 105, with an identical high expected Monday. Reseda hit 106 on Sunday, with a high of 105 expected Monday."Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," according to the NWS.In the Antelope Valley, highs of 104 were expected Sunday and Monday in...
A Walnut family can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday thanks to some good Samaritans who dropped off their Goldendoodle at the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Walnut/Diamond Bar station.It's unclear at this moment who dropped off Sawyer, a 12-week-old puppy who was taken from his owner's arms, and how the person found the dog. In a video obtained by CBSLA, surveillance video showed the moment Sawyer was abducted. The family believes that thanks to the reporting by CBSLA, a woman walked into the sheriff's station and dropped of Sawyer."It's overwhelming," Joe Ortiz told CBSLA Anchor Jasmine Viel. "It's been...
Comments / 0