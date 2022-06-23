ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Antelope Valley

By CBSLA Staff
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County Fire Department units were responding to a brush fire burning in the area...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Second Alarm fire burns three abandoned buildings in Downey

Several fire departments were engaged with a multi-building, Second Alarm fire in Downey Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m., and quickly spread from the first, fully-involved building before spreading to a pair of adjacent structures in the immediate area on Erickson Avenue and Consuelo Street.All of the buildings were reportedly abandoned. As firefighters battled the fire, four different departments assisted in containment including Downey Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs, Fire Department and Compton Fire Department. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and no injuries had yet been reported. 
KTLA.com

Brush fire burns in Sunland: LAFD

A brush fire broke out in Sunland Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze was between half an acre and 1 acre in size just before 11 p.m. in the 11200 block of North Big Tujunga Canyon, and LAFD and Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters are on scene, the LAFD said in an alert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

6 injured in Sawtelle crash with 3 cars, multiple pedestrians

LOS ANGELES - A Sawtelle-area crash involving three vehicles and an unknown number of pedestrians left six people hurt, including an elderly woman who suffered critical injuries. The crash happened at 2200 S. Sawtelle Blvd. and was reported at 2:58 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

U-Haul Attempts Break-In of Bicycle Shop

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call of an “attempt robbery” on Centre Drive in the City of industry early Sunday morning, June 26. 2022. Sheriffs received more information that a U-Haul truck attempted to ram into a bicycle shop to break...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into Wall

One person was taken to the hospital Friday night following a Saugus crash after a vehicle hit a wall. At around 8:20 p.m. first responders received reports of a traffic crash on Bouquet Canyon Road and Benz Street in Saugus, according to a spokesperson w062422ith the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Antelope Valley#Firefighters#Fire Burning
signalscv.com

One person killed, one airlifted in I-5 crash

One person was killed and another airlifted in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Templin Highway north of Castaic on Saturday morning, according to Bernard Peters, Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising fire dispatcher. Peters said the Fire Department received the call at 9:42 a.m. According to Officer Moises...
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
signalscv.com

Traffic advisory: The Old Road closed in Stevenson Ranch

Santa Clarita Valley Water, assisted by Los Angeles County Public Works, is working on emergency road repairs on The Old Road, from Market Drive North and Constitution Avenue, after a water mainline break caused damage to the road. The Old Road is shut down in both directions between Market Drive...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
nypressnews.com

Missing La Mirada man located after disappearing earlier in week

Some good news for a La Mirada family on Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies have located David Eric Anderson, who went missing earlier this week. It’s unclear when or exactly how deputies managed to locate Anderson. Anderson, 53, suffers from mental health issues, according to LA County...
LA MIRADA, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo man shot to death near Ralphs in Woodland Hills

A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store’s entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Man Dies at Big Dume Beach

A man died this afternoon in the waters off Big Dume Beach. Little information was immediately available as to the circumstances of the victim’s death or his identity.  A water rescue took place around 3 p.m. just below Cliffside Dr., with some initial reports indicating a boat had overturned, though this has yet to be […] The post Man Dies at Big Dume Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Man dies after being shot in Woodland Hills

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the victim was a resident of West Hollywood. A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot late Saturday night in Woodland Hills. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

June heat wave reaches Southern California

A heat wave swept through Southern California Sunday as temperatures soared above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland. Sunday's high reached 104 degrees in Woodland Hills, where a high of 102 was forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearby West Hills reached 105, with an identical high expected Monday. Reseda hit 106 on Sunday, with a high of 105 expected Monday."Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," according to the NWS.In the Antelope Valley, highs of 104 were expected Sunday and Monday in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Only on CBSLA: Family reunited with 12-week-old puppy after being stolen

A Walnut family can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday thanks to some good Samaritans who dropped off their Goldendoodle at the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Walnut/Diamond Bar station.It's unclear at this moment who dropped off Sawyer, a 12-week-old puppy who was taken from his owner's arms, and how the person found the dog. In a video obtained by CBSLA, surveillance video showed the moment Sawyer was abducted. The family believes that thanks to the reporting by CBSLA, a woman walked into the sheriff's station and dropped of Sawyer."It's overwhelming," Joe Ortiz told CBSLA Anchor Jasmine Viel. "It's been...
DIAMOND BAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy