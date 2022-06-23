Firefighters respond to brush fire in Antelope Valley

Several fire departments were engaged with a multi-building, Second Alarm fire in Downey Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m., and quickly spread from the first, fully-involved building before spreading to a pair of adjacent structures in the immediate area on Erickson Avenue and Consuelo Street.All of the buildings were reportedly abandoned. As firefighters battled the fire, four different departments assisted in containment including Downey Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs, Fire Department and Compton Fire Department. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and no injuries had yet been reported.

