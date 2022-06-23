ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, MO

Macon County Health Department warns of spike in Coronavirus cases

By Aaron Richards
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON COUNTY, Mo. – The Macon County Health Department issues a warning concerning an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area. In the past four weeks, the health department have been notified of 78 positive cases, 32 of which have been within the last week, 19 in the week before, and...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Friday, June 24th

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Grundy County on Friday night, June 24, 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Knapp of Trenton was accused of felonies of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Knapp was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the middle portion of June includes:. June 10th, a fraud investigation where a citizen’s identity was stolen. The victim learned of the incident when a new card was received in the mail. June 16th a traffic stop for a non-moving violation....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis man dead after a crash in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Boone County. 61-year-old Philip Van Tine was traveling in a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck the rear of 47-year-old Christopher Bailey from Columbia, who was traveling westbound in a 2009 Ford on I-70 and slowed down for traffic.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Injured In Grundy County Accident

Two drivers had minor injuries following a sideswipe incident on Missouri 146 in Grundy County. State Troopers report 38-year-old Felica D Terhune of Jamesport was eastbound and crossed the centerline, sideswiping a westbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Amy M Nguyen of Trenton. Both had minor injuries. Nguyen was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment, Terhune refused treatment at the scene. They were wearing safety belts.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon County, MO
Health
County
Macon County, MO
Local
Missouri Health
City
Macon, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Macon County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
kttn.com

Drought conditions expand to cover 29% of the state of Missouri

While year-to-date precipitation in Trenton is nearly one inch below normal, other areas of Missouri are beginning to show some drought-like conditions. The drought monitor map, released on Thursday for conditions as of Tuesday, indicates that 29% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. That figure is up from just 3.66% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions in the report last week. This includes Lafayette and Saline counties plus small portions of the adjacent counties of Carroll, Ray, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, and Howard.
TRENTON, MO
krcgtv.com

St. Louis man dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 70

A St. Louis man is dead after a crash Saturday on Interstate 70 in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened at the 118.2-mile marker on Saturday at 8:46 am. Christopher Bailey, 47, of Columbia was driving a 2009 Ford F150 slowly, because of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Hands
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants was Arrested in Livingston County on Thursday

A Chillicothe wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested in Livingston County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 10:46 A.M. they arrested 53-year-old Patrick W. Evans who was wanted on both a Livingston County warrant for resisting an officer and a Chillicothe Police Department warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies, another injured after ATV crash

RALLS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Thursday in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Polaris Ranger XP900 driven by Kacey M. Simmons, 27, New London, was northbound in a field on private property at the western edge of the city limits of New London.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two from Trenton

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents on June 22nd, one on a stealing charge and another on a probation violation and misdemeanor charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Cook was arrested by the Trenton Police Department and has been charged with felony stealing $750 or more....
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the passing lanes in both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the High Hill overpass at mile marker 180 to replace traffic barriers in the area. “The overpass column in the median was hit Thursday night, and in order The post MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HANNIBAL, MO
KMZU

Evelyn Mae Richardson

Evelyn Mae Richardson, 90, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Salisbury, MO, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Evelyn was born on April 9, 1932, in Prairie Hill, MO, the daughter of James and Grace (Eagan) Wright. She was a 1950 graduate of Salisbury High School, and then attended business school in Kansas City, MO. After business school she returned to Salisbury where she worked as a copy editor for the Press Spectator. On June 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Jack Richardson at the Salisbury First Christian Church. Evelyn and her husband Jack were the owner of Sommer’s Potato Chip Factory in Salisbury and the Dumas Apartments in Columbia, MO. She was a member of the Salisbury First Christian Church and later attended the Faith Family Church in Fayette, MO. Evelyn was also involved in PEO, the Salisbury Music Club and enjoyed singing and performing in a barber shop quartet.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Thomas Penick

Brunswick resident, 77 year old Thomas Penick, died Friday, June 24, 2022. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Visitation is from 5 - 6:30 Wednesday at Breshears Memorial Chapel in Brunswick. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
BRUNSWICK, MO
KMZU

Mike McGowan

A Marceline resident, Mike McGowan, 88, died Friday, June 24, 2022. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline, followed by full Military Honors at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
MARCELINE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy