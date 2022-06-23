ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise artist painting scenes of old horse stalls Les Bois Park

By kolomkobir
kolomkobir.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho — You cannot stop time or progress. Both have done their best to remove the remnants of our past across the Treasure Valley. Old buildings, specifically, are reminders of what we used to be. One Boise artists has taken it upon himself to capture those things in color and...

kolomkobir.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home

No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Boise, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

‘We love you Monkey’: Community honors missing Fruitland boy for his sixth birthday

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Blue balloons were sent off into the sky in Kiwianis Park in Payette Friday to celebrate and honor missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan's sixth birthday. “I hope he sees them," said Brandi Neal, Michael’s mother. She added blue was his favorite color and she made sure to get biodegradable balloons because he "loved the environment."
FRUITLAND, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Barns#Downtown Boise#The Horses#Painting
MIX 106

How to Ride the Ridiculously Fun Giant Slides at JUMP in Downtown Boise

Trying to explain Jack's Urban Meeting Place, better known as JUMP, to someone who doesn't live in Boise is one of the toughest challenges you'll ever face. It defines itself as a not-for-profit, interactive creative center and community gathering place in the heart of downtown Boise. That answer is rarely good enough for someone as they stand outside in awe of this truly one-of-a-kind architectural marvel. The follow-up questions just flow.
BOISE, ID
centraloregondaily.com

Air Force ROTC cadet from OSU dies in Idaho training accident

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — An Air Force ROTC cadet from Alaska died in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise in Idaho. Mountain Home Air Force Base says 19-year-old McKenzie Wilson, a cadet at Oregon State University, died of injuries sustained in an accident on Friday. She was from Eagle River, Alaska.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Our Favorite Totally-Idaho Words & Phrases

CRICK || Prove us wrong: a crick is a running body of water that's shallower and calmer than a creak. COYOTE || Oh, you mean, "KAI-OAT?" We don't pronounce the hard E. POP || This one soothes my eight-year transplant soul. As a Chicago native, it feels like I'm hanging with my siblings on the Southside whenever an Idahoan offers me a pop or asks me if I want a pop.
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Paintings
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown Sold

Noble Investment Group today announced the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Boise | Downtown, capping more than $1.0 billion of investment activity over the past year. Boise is the Pacific Northwest's third most populous region behind Seattle and Portland, known for its combination of urban lifestyle and outdoor adventure. The city is rapidly growing due to its affordability and quality of life, ranking No. 1 on Indeed's list of cities with the fastest job growth and among Forbes list of Fastest-Growing City in America. The city is home to three Fortune 500 companies, Albertsons, Inc., Boise Cascade, and Micron Technology Inc., as well as numerous corporate headquarters, including the Simplot World Headquarters, one block from the hotel.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID
Bronco Sports

Agri Beef Co.’s $1.8M Gift to Install and Upgrade North Endzone Video Board

BOISE, Idaho – Thanks to a generous $1.8 million commitment from Agri Beef, a family-owned and operated producer of Double R Ranch beef headquartered in Boise, Idaho, a high-definition video board will be installed on the existing support structure in the north endzone of Albertsons Stadium for the 2022 season, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Friday.
BOISE, ID
ABC4

Kearns resident killed in Idaho two-car collision

GEM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 25 and killed a Utah resident. East Idaho News reports that a 52-year-old woman out of Emmett, Idaho, was traveling northbound on State Highway 16 in a 2017 Jeep Renegade when she crossed the center line and […]
EMMETT, ID
KIVI-TV

Abortions will soon be banned in Idaho. Here's how far you'd have to travel to the nearest Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho — Today's ruling will have a huge impact on women in states where abortion will become illegal. Abortions will be banned in Idaho in 30 days with exceptions only for rape, incest and to protect the mother's life. For those seeking an abortion but do not fall in those categories, how far would someone have to travel within the region to get care?
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy